Published 12:35 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines– Philippine exports contracted for the third straight month, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Thursday, April 11.

Exports reached $5.18 billion in February, 0.9% lower than the $5.23 billion recorded in the same month a year ago.

The dip was due to lower export sales of 5 of the top 10 exported commodities: metal components (-27.8%), gold (-18.4%), machinery and transport equipment (-16.7%), other manufactured goods (-12.6%), and ignition wiring set and other wiring sets used in vehicles, aircrafts, and ships (-3.6%).

The Philippines’ top export destinations were the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Meanwhile, total imports for February went up by 2.6% to $7.97 billion from $7.76 billion a year ago.

Positive growth in imports can be attributed to increases in 5 of the top 10 major import commodities: transport equipment (30%); cereals and cereal preparations (28.4%); mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials (15.5%); other food and live animals (9.6%); and telecommunication equipment and electrical machinery (7.6%).

Most of the country’s imports were from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the US.

The Philippines’ balance of trade in goods increased to a $2.79-billion deficit, from a $2.54 billion deficit year-on-year.

The country’s economic team has repeatedly expressed concern over the widening trade gap.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia earlier urged the government to ramp up implementation of projects to support micro, small, and medium enterprises to make these businesses globally competitive, and in turn improve the country’s export figures.

A trade deficit occurs when imports exceed exports, representing an outflow of the Philippine peso to foreign markets.

More imports amid a weak currency also entails more cost for the government. – Rappler.com