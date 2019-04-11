The Luzon grid is placed under red alert for the second straight day on Thursday, April 11

Published 1:15 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) raised the red alert status in the Luzon grid for a second straight day, as power supply continued to thin.

The red alert status was raised at 10 am and will last up to 4 pm on Thursday, April 11.

Meanwhile, yellow alert was raised earlier at 8 am to 10 am, then again at 4 pm to 9 pm.

A red or yellow alert means there is insufficient power supply in the grid.

The available capacity of the grid stood at 10,761 megawatts (MW), while peak demand was at 10,607 MW as of writing.

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said there is a possibility that it will once again implement manual load dropping or rotational brownouts.

Meralco did not specify which areas will be affected. Customers are advised to monitor the company's social media pages.

Meralco said it already reached out to establishments participating in the Interruptible Load Program to prepare to use their generators to mitigate power outages.

The Department of Energy earlier assured customers that it does not expect brownouts, yet various areas in Luzon experienced outages. – Rappler.com