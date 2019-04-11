'Financial transactions using our banking channels are temporarily unavailable or have limited services, while branches are open to serve on a limited capacity,' says the Bank of the Philippine Islands

Published 2:30 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Services of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) continued to be either unavailable or limited on Thursday, April 11.

In a statement on Thursday, BPI said its platforms "encountered some issues with the systems upgrade" that it conducted from April 5 to 7. It did not elaborate on what these issues are.

"Financial transactions using our banking channels are temporarily unavailable or have limited services, while branches are open to serve on a limited capacity," BPI said.

"Rest assured that we are working hard to address this concern at the soonest possible time."

BPI clients first reported problems on Wednesday, April 10, posting their complaints on the bank's Facebook page.

On Wednesday, BPI said its channels were still adjusting to the newly upgraded system. It also advised customers to transact instead using automated teller machines and cash accept machines. – Rappler.com