West Zone concessionaire Maynilad says it will conduct network upgrades. Check the list of affected areas and their water service interruption schedules here.

Published 3:05 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Some Maynilad customers will experience water service interruptions during Holy Week, as the West Zone concessionaire will conduct network enhancement activities.

Maynilad said on Thursday, April 11, that customers in parts of Las Piñas, Malabon, Manila, Navotas, Quezon City, Parañaque, Pasay, Valenzuela, and Bacoor in Cavite will experience water service interruptions.

"The duration of service interruptions will differ per area. Some will have no water for 5 hours only, while others will have no water for 30 hours," said Maynilad water supply operations head Engineer Ronaldo Padua.

Below is the list of affected areas and their corresponding water supply interruption schedules.

Las Piñas City

12 pm of April 18 to 1 pm of April 19

Manuyo Uno, Pamplona Uno to Tres, Pulang Lupa Uno and Dos, Zapote

5 pm of April 18 to 6 am of April 19

CAA, Daniel Fajardo, Elias Aldana, Ilaya, Manuyo Uno and Dos, Pamplona Uno to Tres, Pulang Lupa Dos, Talon Uno to Tres

Malabon City

2 am to 4 pm of April 16

Baritan, Concepcion, Ibaba, San Agustin, Tañong

City of Manila

8 pm of April 18 to 1 am of April 19

Barangays 649 to 658, 666, and Baseco Area

8 pm of April 18 to 4 am of April 19

Barangays 20, 223 to 226, 234 to 276, 281 to 316, 326 to 335, 353 to 362

Navotas City

2 am to 4 pm of April 16

Bagumbayan North and South, Daanghari, Navotas East and West, San Jose, San Roque, Sipac-Almacen, Tangos

Quezon City

9 pm of April 17 to 9 am of April 18

Santo Domingo, Talayan, Tatalon

9 pm of April 17 to 9 pm of April 18

Aurora, Don Manuel, Doña Imelda, San Isidro, Santo Niño, Santol

11 pm of April 17 to 3 am of April 18

Apolonio Samson, Baesa, Balingasa

10 pm of April 17 to 6 am of April 18

Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, Payatas

Parañaque City

7 pm of April 18 to 7 am of April 19

BF Homes, Don Bosco, Marcelo Green Village, Merville, Moonwalk, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Martin de Porres, and Sun Valley

5 pm of April 18 to 6 am of April 19

BF Homes, Baclaran, Don Galo, La Huerta, Moonwalk, San Dionisio, San Isidro, Santo Niño, Tambo, Vitalez

Pasay City

7 pm of April 18 to 7 am of April 19

Barangays 179, 182 to 185, 201

5 pm of April 18 to 6 am of April 19

Barangays 10 to 13, 24 to 32, 38 to 40, 76 to 79, 145 to 179, 181 to 184,186 to 200

Valenzuela City

9 pm of April 17 to 7 am of April 18; 9 pm of April 18 to 7 am of April 19; 9 pm of April 19 to 7 am of April 20

Arkong Bato, Balangkas, Bisig, Isla, Mabolo, Palasan, Pariancillo Villa, Pasolo, Poblacion, Polo, Tagalag, and Wawang Pulo

Bacoor City, Cavite

5 pm of April 18 to 6 am of April 19

Alima, Aniban II to IV, Banalo, Campo Santo, Daang Bukid, Digman, Habay I, Kaingin, Ligas I and II, Mabolo I and II, Maliksi I to III, Niog I, Panapaan II to IV, Poblacion (Tabing Dagat), Sineguelasan, Talaba I to VII, Zapote I to V

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. These activities are being done so we can continue to improve the water infrastructure and ensure better water services for the long term," Padua said.

The company encouraged affected customers to store water at least 3 days before the scheduled interruptions to prevent simultaneous heavy withdrawals of water from pipelines, which can reduce water pressure and cause some customers to have no water earlier than scheduled.

Maynilad has 40 water tankers on standby, ready to deliver water to affected areas as needed.

In the East Zone, some customers of Manila Water have also been hit by service interruptions that started early March due to low dam levels. Maynilad is sharing part of its supply with Manila Water, but the crisis has yet to be fully resolved. (READ: Manila Water laying pipes to get supply from Maynilad) – Rappler.com