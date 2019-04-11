Portable toll booths and additional traffic personnel will be deployed during the Holy Week rush

Published 5:50 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tollway operators NLEX Corporation and Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) are gearing up for the expected exodus during Holy Week this year.

In a press briefing on Thursday, April 11, the two firms under the Metro Pacific group said they will be adopting the assistance program "Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko" for the tollways they operate:

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)

Cavite Expressway (Cavitex)

During peak hours from Holy Wednesday, April 15, to Monday, April 22, toll collection points will be increased by as much as 50% for the NLEX and the SCTEX.

NLEX Corporation said it will be using portabooths and portable toll collection equipment to manage the influx of motorists at toll plazas.

During the course of Holy Week, NLEX and SCTEX traffic teams will extend their operations to manage the expected high volume of vehicles at the Balintawak, Mindanao Avenue, Bocaue, Tarlac, San Miguel, and Tipo toll plazas.

All roadworks will be suspended at the NLEX Corporation-operated tollways from April 12 to 22 to avoid congestion, unless safety repairs are needed.

There will also be camps at designated locations along the expressways where there will be first aid treatment, mechanic services, free Wi-Fi, free phone calls, and drinking water.

A 24-hour free towing service will also be available for Class 1 vehicles to bring them to the nearest exit. This service will be available starting 6 am of April 17 until 6 pm of April 22.

Meanwhile, for those who want to monitor the traffic situation at the tollways before hitting the road, a Facebook livestream of the NLEX and the SCTEX can be viewed at the NLEX Corporation page starting 6 am of April 17 until 6 am of April 22.

Customer service centers will be available 24/7, except during Good Friday, April 19, and Easter Sunday, April 21.

NLEX Corporation president and general manager Luigi Bautista said on Thursday that they expect traffic volume to increase by up to 15% for those northbound.

"Our projection for NLEX is not only 10%, because it can go up to 15%. Last year, 250,000 was our average daily entries but during Wednesday last year, we hit 330,000 vehicle entries," Bautista said.

Meanwhile, CIC president and general manager Roberto Bontia said the traffic volume for those heading to Cavite has a different pattern.

"If we look at the vehicle entry during Holy Week, it's lower than our daily average in Cavitex. But Wednesday has a high traffic [volume] compared to an ordinary day in Cavitex. That's when people usually go home," he said.

Bontia added that the Cavitex has a daily average entry of about 150,000 vehicles a day. But on Holy Wednesday, CIC expects it to go up to around 170,000 to 175,000.

More traffic patrol officers will be deployed along the Cavitex to assist motorists. There will be additional tellers on standby if needed.

NLEX Corporation, formerly the Manila North Tollways Corporation, and CIC are both units of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, which in turn is a subsidiary of the Manuel Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com