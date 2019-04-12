Meralco warns of brownouts lasting up to 3 hours amid the scorching summer heat

MANILA, Philippines – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has again raised the red and yellow alerts for the Luzon grid on Friday, April 12, as power reserves continued to thin.

NGCP raised the red alert status from 9 am to 10 pm, while the yellow alert was raised at 8 am to 9 am and 10 pm to 11 pm.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said it raised the alarms due to unplanned outages of 5 plants, namely San Miguel Consolidated Power Corporation Unit 2, Sual Unit I of Team Energy and San Miguel, Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corporation Unit 2 of DMCI, Pagbilao Unit 3 of Team Energy and Aboitiz Power, and South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation Unit 1 of Ayala.

Meanwhile, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said it had implemented the manual load dropping or rotational brownouts due to insufficient operating reserve that may last for 3 hours.

The following areas were affected:

Bulacan

Plaridel, Malolos City, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, Pandi, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat, Paombong, Hagonoy, Calumpit, Meycauayan, Santa Maria, Marilao, Bocaue, Pulilan, Baliuag, San Jose Del Monte City, Balagtas

Metro Manila