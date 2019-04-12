Red alert raised in Luzon grid for 3rd straight day
MANILA, Philippines – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has again raised the red and yellow alerts for the Luzon grid on Friday, April 12, as power reserves continued to thin.
NGCP raised the red alert status from 9 am to 10 pm, while the yellow alert was raised at 8 am to 9 am and 10 pm to 11 pm.
The Department of Energy (DOE) said it raised the alarms due to unplanned outages of 5 plants, namely San Miguel Consolidated Power Corporation Unit 2, Sual Unit I of Team Energy and San Miguel, Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corporation Unit 2 of DMCI, Pagbilao Unit 3 of Team Energy and Aboitiz Power, and South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation Unit 1 of Ayala.
Meanwhile, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said it had implemented the manual load dropping or rotational brownouts due to insufficient operating reserve that may last for 3 hours.
The following areas were affected:
Bulacan
Plaridel, Malolos City, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, Pandi, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat, Paombong, Hagonoy, Calumpit, Meycauayan, Santa Maria, Marilao, Bocaue, Pulilan, Baliuag, San Jose Del Monte City, Balagtas
Metro Manila
Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan, Parañaque, Pasay, San Juan, Las Piñas, Valenzuela, Malabon, Navotas, Pasig, Taguig, Muntinlupa
Cavite
Imus, General Trias, Dasmariñas, Trece Martirez City, Tagaytay, Silang, Naic, Indang, Amadeo, Bacoor, Noveleta, Kawit, Cavite City, Tanza
Batangas
Batangas City, Talisay
Rizal
Taytay, Cainta
Laguna
Cabuyao
Pampanga
Apalit, San Simon
The DOE said it has been "actively meeting with the electric power industry participants to ensure that the underlying issues surrounding the red alerts are effectively addressed by the entire energy family at the soonest." – Rappler.com