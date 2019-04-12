The Philippine Tax Whiz tells taxpayers what they need to know about filing income tax returns, which are due on Monday, April 15

Published 7:10 PM, April 12, 2019

Are you ready for the #April15Challenge?

April 15, 2019, is the deadline for filing of the annual income tax return (ITR). In line with this, the Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines (CSR Philippines) launched an information campaign called the #April15Challenge.

This aims to spark curiosity and promote awareness among taxpayers about the requirements, process, and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) forms – especially those forms updated under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law – for filing ITRs and paying taxes.

Easy-to-digest and up-to-date infographics and instructional videos featuring prominent personalities have been released on social media to assist various types of taxpayers and empower them to perform this civic duty as part of their contribution to nation-building.

Check out some of these infographics and videos below!

CSR Philippines is a non-profit, non-governmental organization advocating for tax education and reform. It serves as the official think tank of the Department of Trade and Industry and the BIR on ease of doing business. For more information on paying taxes, visit CSR Philippines' Facebook page. – Rappler.com

Mon Abrea, popularly known as the Philippine Tax Whiz, is one of the 2017 Outstanding Persons of the World, a Move Awards 2016 Digital Mover, one of the 2015 The Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines (TOYM), an Asia CEO Young Leader of the Year, and founding president of the Asian Consulting Group (ACG) as well as the Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines (CSR Philippines). Assisting him in his column is JM Miñano, communications associate of ACG. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communication Arts from the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

For inquiries, you may email consult@acg.ph or visit www.acg.ph for tax-related concerns.