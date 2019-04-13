No suweldo yet? You are not alone. But BPI said all usual financial transactions, albeit slow, are now available.

Published 1:15 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Did you get disappointed, furious even, after checking your Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) account because your latest salary was not credited yet? You are not alone.

Employees took to social media to air their dismay over the bank’s "poor services." Some complained that they were unable to withdraw money in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), while others said their company’s payroll department had problems in BizLink, the platform for corporations to pay employees.

Anuna @TalktoBPI di pa din naaayos payroll namin haha la na ko pera, paisa-isa yung pasok ng sahod sa company namin, ilan kami tas dalawa pa lang sumasahod — Ruemer Santillan, LPT (@RUEMERhasit) April 13, 2019

I think there is still something wrong with your system. Our payroll team said that salary has been credited to our bank as of yesterday but it hasn't been posted on my account yet. Hope you can help us. — Giovanni Zapanta (@ImagineGz) April 13, 2019

Some customers were also complaining that they have yet to receive the remittances sent by relatives abroad.

I’m just pissed out to you @TalktoBPI last April 11 pa ang remittance ng daddy apparently til now wala pa din! come on! paano na ang weekend? nakakagigil kayo — Thea Da-anoy (@MEtheithei) April 13, 2019

Other twitter users, while disappointed, posted memes to somewhat laugh off the seriousness of BPI’s problems.

Despite the wave of queries and frustrations, the bank's Twitter account @TalktoBPI did not respond to any of the concerns as of writing.

BPI earlier announced it would upgrade its system from April 5 to 7, which would result to unavailability of services.

Services were supposed to be back to normal after those dates, but problems dragged on as it encountered problems in the upgrade.

Rappler reached out to the Ayala-led bank, which said all banking channels “are now available for your usual financial transactions.”

“Due to the surge of usage, please expect slower access to our online and mobile platforms. We expect usage traffic and access to normalize within the course of the day,” BPI said in a statement issued on April 12.

Rappler asked BPI on the problems encountered on Saturday, but was told to refer to its Friday statement.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) assured affected customers that it is monitoring the situation.

"The BSP is aware of the post migration challenges encountered by BPI after the recent upgrade of its core banking system. The BSP team has been closely coordinating with BPI to ensure that their remediation efforts are on track to restore service levels to their clients,” the BSP said. – Rappler.com