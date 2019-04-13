Here are the dates and areas where heavy traffic buildup is expected during this year's observance of Holy Week

This is updated as new advisories come in.

MANILA, Philippines – Traffic and local government officials expect higher traffic buildup in certain areas, as thousands flock to and from the provinces in observance of Holy Week.

See the advisories below:

Makati

The Makati City government released the list of roads that will be closed in observance of Holy Week this year, as well as alternate routes.

In a post on its official Facebook account on Saturday, April 13, the city government said that several roads will be closed to pave the way for the construction of "kubol" or makeshift chapels.

The closure will take effect from April 14 to 21 in the following streets:

1. Gen. Luna Street (From P. Burgos Street to Mercado Street)

2. Enriquez Street (From Don Pedro Street to Fermina Street)

3. San Marcos Street (From Pagulayan Street to P. Burgos Street)

4. San Juan Street (From Pagulayan Street to P. Burgos Street)

5. Don Pedro Street (From Gabaldon Street to Manalac Street)

6. Guanzon Street (From P. Burgos Street to Makati Avenue)

7. San Mateo Street (From D.M. Rivera Street to P. Gomez Street)

8. Agno Street (From D.M. Rivera Street to P. Gomez Street)

9. Dona Epifania Street (From A. Mabini Street to Agno Street)

10. Ilaya Street (From A. Mabini Street to J.P. Rizal Street)

11. Don Pedro Street (A. Mabini Street to Villena Street)

12. Albert Street (Villena Street to Palma Street)

13. P. Gomez Street (From J.P. Rizal Street to Zamora Street)

14. P. Gomez Street (Hagdang Bato Whole Block)

15. San Agustin Street (From P. Burgos Street to P. Gomez Street)

16. Quintos Street (From Santiago Street to Singian Street)

17. Molina Street (From Quintos Street to Singian Street)

18. Zenaida Street (From E. Zobel Street to F. Zobel Street)

19. Bagong Diwa Street (From M.L. Quezon Street to Pertierra Street)

20. Ma. Aurora Ext. Street (From Pertierra Street to Ma. Aurora Street)

21. Osmeña Street (From M.L. Quezon Street to Bridge Service Road/P. Burgos Street)

For the entire Holy Week, a two-way traffic scheme will be implemented for the whole stretch of JP Rizal Street, from Pasong Tirad to Makati Avenue, starting 6 am on Palm Sunday, April 14, to 10 pm on Easter Sunday, April 21.

To give way to processions, motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes on Holy Wednesday, April 17, and on Good Friday, April 19, from 5 pm to 11 pm.

For vehicles heading to Westside Makati, The Circuit, Manila City from Westbound Makati or Guadalupe Area:

Light vehicles:

From JP Rizal Street, turn left to Estrella Street, turn right to Rockwell Drive, turn right to Kalayaan Avenue (District 1), then, turn left to Makati Avenue. Make a right turn to Jupiter Street or Gil Puyat Avenue, then, turn right to N. Garcia Street (Reposo Street) and turn left to J.P. Rizal Avenue and follow the usual route to destination.

Public Utility Vehicles and small trucks

From JP Rizal Street, turn left to Estrella Street, turn right to EDSA, turn right to Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, then, cross Paseo Intersection and Makati Avenue Intersection. Make a right turn to N. Garcia Street (Reposo Street) and turn left to J.P. Rizal Avenue and follow the usual route to destination.

For vehicles going to Guadalupe, Pateros, EDSA from Eastbound Makati or Delpan Area

From JP Rizal Street, head straight to Kalayaan Avenue then turn right to N. Garcia Street. Make a left-turn to Gil Puyat Avenue, then, cross Makati Avenue Intersection and Paseo de Roxas Avenue intersection. Turn right to EDSA if going to Mandaluyong and Quezon City area.

If going to Pasay City, motorists must take the Buendia flyover from EDSA.

For vehicles heading to Mandaluyong City via Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge from Northbound Makati or Makati Central Business District-Ayala

Traverse Ayala Avenue to South Avenue then turn right to Kalayaan Avenue. Turn left to Pililia Street, then, turn right to JP Rizal Avenue. Turn left to Makati Avenue and JP Rizal Extension to Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge.

Motorists can also take the Ayala-EDSA flyover or Buendia-EDSA flyover in Gil Puyat Avenue to Mandaluyong City.

For vehicles going to Makati Central Business District - Ayala from Mandaluyong City via Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge

From Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge, turn right to JP Rizal Street, turn left to Zapote Street and turn left to Kamagong Street. Afterwards, turn right to Ayala Avenue Extension and cross Ayala Avenue or Gil J. Puyat Avenue intersection to destination.

Expressways

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation

NLEX Corporation, operator of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), expects high volume of passengers in the following toll plazas:

NLEX

Balintawak



Mindanao Avenue



Bocaue

SCTEX

Tipo



San Miguel



Tarlac

NLEX and SCTEX traffic teams will deploy portable toll collection points during peak hours from Holy Wednesday to Monday, April 22.

There will also be camps in designated locations along the expressways to provide first aid treatment, mechanic services, free Wi-Fi, free phone calls, and drinking water.

NLEX Corporation is a unit under the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, the tollways company of the Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.

SMC Tollways

Expressways operated by Ramon Ang-led SMC Tollways are expected to have a 10% increase in vehicle volume for Holy Week.

A high volume of motorists are expected in the following toll plazas:

Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway

Northbound on Holy Wednesday to Good Friday, and Southbound on Easter Sunday to Monday, April 22



Tarlac Central





Urdaneta





Binalonan





Pozzorubio





Pozzorubio-MacArthur T-intersection

Skyway

Southbound every evening from Holy Tuesday, April 16, to Holy Wednesday; Holy Thursday, April 18, and Black Saturday, April 20:



C5-Alabang



Northbound on Easter Sunday to Monday, April 22:



Alabang Viaduct to Skyway main plaza



Elevated Southbound on Holy Wednesday



Amorsolo to Magallanes

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX)

Westbound from Holy Wednesday evening to Black Saturday



NAIAX Main Toll Plaza B



Eastbound from Holy Wednesday evening to Black Saturday



NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A

South Luzon Expressway

Southbound on Holy Wednesday evening, Holy Thursday, and Black Saturday:



Calamba Toll Plaza A and B





Carmona





Santa Rosa





Eton-ABI exits





Cabuyao





Ayala



Northbound on Easter Sunday to Monday, April 22



Ayala





Calamba





Filinvest exits





Alabang Viaduct

Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway

Southbound on Holy Wednesday evening, Holy Thursday, and Black Saturday:



Santo Tomas entry





Lipa





Balagtas





Santo Toribio





Ibaan-San Jose interchange



Northbound on Easter Sunday to Monday, April 22



Santo Tomas toll plazas

SMC Tollways will deploy additional ambulant tellers, traffic patrol teams in heavy volume areas, and motorist assistance stations. – Rappler.com

