Power interruptions are likely to occur on Monday afternoon, April 15

Published 9:55 AM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Power interruptions are likely to occur in the afternoon of Monday, April 15, as the Luzon grid was placed under red and yellow alerts for the 4th time this month.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon grid on red alert from 1 pm to 4 pm on Monday. This means that power companies may implement rotational brownouts.

The yellow alert was raised from 9 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm. This alarm is one notch lower than the red alert and means that reserves have dropped below 647 megawatts (MW). A yellow alert status does not result in power interruptions.

"The red and yellow alerts have been caused by insufficient operating reserves due to the forced outage of multiple power plants," the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

The NGCP said the grid's available capacity is at 10,669 MW, while peak demand is at 10,619 MW as of writing.

In addition to the plants on forced outage, several plants are also running below their maximum capacities.



To avert the possibility of a power interruption during the red alert status, energy companies will implement the Interruptible Load Program.

Establishments which are part of this program will use their own generators during power supply deficits.



The DOE appealed to consumers to conserve energy to help mitigate the impact of low power supply in the grid. – Rappler.com