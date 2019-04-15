The shift to online transactions for processing product certifications can also save businesses around P3,613 per application, says Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez

Published 4:00 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The ease of doing business in the Philippines moved a step forward with the full implementation of the Product Certification Information Management System (PCIMS), which can process product certifications online.

According to a statement on Monday, April 15, the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) can now use the PCIMS to process import commodity clearances (ICCs), as well as Philippine standard (PS) safety and quality certification mark licenses.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said that with the new system, there is no need for entrepreneurs to go to any Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) office to process their papers.

They only have to request a registration form by emailing bps.scd@dti.gov.ph, and then applying through www.qualityproducts.dti.gov.ph.

"Businesses will definitely benefit with this shift to online transactions. Apart from the convenience and less time spent on application, it is also cost-efficient," Lopez said.

He added that from P4,170 spent for every application, the cost can go down to P557 per application through online transactions. (READ: Duterte wants ex-military to head anti-red tape agency)

"This will be a continuing process of reform and automation. We will continue to review and streamline processes in BPS as well as in other bureaus. The ultimate ease of doing business is enabling people to do things and all transactions online," he said.

Launched in October 2018, the PCIMS was initially only for ICC processing. In January this year, the system was fully implemented, halting manual ICC processing altogether. (READ: PH aims to be among top 20 most competitive countries by 2020)

The PCIMS also serves as an inventory for security papers and ICC stickers. The verification for ICC and PS stickers will also be moved to a mobile application, which is currently being pilot tested. It is expected to be launched by April 24.

Aside from online and paperless filing of applications, the PCIMS has the following features:

real-time tracking of application status

auto-email of statement of account, notice of non-conformance, and show cause orders

auto-reminder of surveillance schedules and PS license expiration

The payment of certification fees and claiming of the certificates will still have to be done at any DTI office. – Rappler.com