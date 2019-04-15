Amid projections of lower palay production and reduced harvest area, the Philippine Statistics Authority says the yield per hectare may still go up

Published 8:10 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The production of palay or unhusked rice for the first 3 months of 2019 is seen to decrease by 1.8% to 4.56 million metric tons (MMT) from the earlier estimate of 4.65 MMT in January, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Based on the standing crop, the PSA said in its latest report on Monday, April 15, the new projected output is also seen to be 1.3% lower from the same period last year when palay production was at 4.62 MMT. (READ: El Niño's crop damage has no 'adverse impact' on national production – DA)

This is not the first time the PSA revised its yield projection for the 1st quarter of 2019. Last March, the PSA also revised its projection for palay yield production to 4.62 MMT.

While the harvest area may also contract by 3.5%, the PSA said that the yield per hectare may still go up from 3.87 metric tons (MT) in 2018 to 3.96 MT. (READ: Price of palay down as gov't projects lower Q1 yield)

For the first 3 months, only 89.2% of the planting intentions for that period have been realized. (READ: Rice inventory grows to 2.22 million MT in March)

Probable corn production for the 1st quarter of 2019 may also decrease by 1.7% to 2.51 MMT from 2.55 MMT from the estimate last January. This is, however, higher by 1.2% from the same period in 2018.

Similar to palay, the harvest area is also seen to contract by 2.09% despite the yield per hectare improving from 3.42 MT to 3.54 MT. – Rappler.com