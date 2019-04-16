Manila Water has appointed Abelardo Basilio as acting COO

Published 11:50 AM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Water Chief Operating Officer Geodino Carpio has resigned, the company said on Tuesday, April 16.

The company announced the move through a disclosure at the Philippine Stock Exchange, but did not cite the reason for Carpio's resignation, which was amid the water supply crisis in areas supplied by the company.

Manila Water appointed Abelardo Basilio as acting COO. Basilio will hold the position concurrently with his jobs as group director for strategic asset management and data protection officer.

The Ayala-led company said the changes will take effect at the close of business hours on Tuesday.

Carpio was tasked to lead the operations group since 2010.

He joined Manila Water in 1997 as chief information officer and took various roles in Manila Water, including as a member of the board of directors of Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Boracay Island Water, and Clark Water Corporation.

Basilio has been with with Manila Water for 22 years. Before joining Manila Water, Basilio served the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage Systems, where he gained experience in water utility operations. – Rappler.com