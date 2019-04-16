The coal plant will deliver power to Visayan Electric Company and electric cooperatives, as well as to open-access customers in Luzon and the Visayas

Published 4:05 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) started commercial operations of its coal power plant on Tuesday, April 16, delivering energy from the first of two 170-megawatt (MW) baseload units in Toledo City, Cebu.

Therma Visayas Incorporated, which is a joint venture between AboitizPower and Vivant Corporation, is set to activate the second 170-MW unit by May.

The plant will deliver power to Visayan Electric Company and electric cooperatives, as well as to open-access customers in Luzon and the Visayas.

Customers with energy supply contracts enjoy stable prices in the long term and are essentially protected from the volatility of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

"We are happy to have brought Therma Visayas online just in time to support the government's call for more reliable energy supply as we head towards the midterm elections," said Danel Aboitiz, president and chief operating officer of AboitizPower's coal business unit.

AboitizPower said the facility in Toledo City is the second plant in the country with a "coal dome," which stores coal fuel and prevents fugitive dust, or particle pollution, outside the facility.

The Toledo City baseload power plant also uses circulating fluidized-bed technology and best available control technology, which reduces emissions.

The plant started construction in 2015. – Rappler.com