Here are the operating hours of banks during Holy Week

Published 3:30 PM, April 17, 2019

This page will be updated as more advisories come in.

MANILA, Philippines – Banks released special schedules for the Holy Week break, with most closed beginning Maundy Thursday, April 18. Some, however, have select branches open.

For all of the banks listed below, regular operations will resume on Monday, April 22, unless specified that they will resume earlier.

Asia United Bank (AUB)

All AUB branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.

Automated teller machines (ATMs), AUB Preferred Online Banking, and AUB Mobile Banking will be available.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

All BPI, BPI Family Savings Bank, and BPI Direct Banko branches and kiosks will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21.

BDO Unibank

All BDO branches, including mall branches, will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21.

China Bank

All China Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21.

Online banking services (Internet Banking, Phone Banking, and Mobile Banking) will be available.

EastWest Bank

All EastWest Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21, except for the following:

168 Mall - open Black Saturday, April 20, and Easter Sunday, April 21

Baclaran - open Black Saturday, April 20, and Easter Sunday, April 21

Greenhills Shopping Center - open Black Saturday, April 20

Festival Mall Level 2 - open Black Saturday, April 20

Festival Mall Level 1 - open Easter Sunday, April 21

Bicutan-East Service Rd - open Black Saturday, April 20

Cebu-Park Mall - open Black Saturday, April 20

Metrobank

Select Metrobank branches will be open on certain days, listed below. The operating hours of each branch can be viewed here.

Maundy Thursday, April 18

Metro Manila

Sta Monica-Novaliches



Edsa-Kaloocan Center



Sikatuna Village-Anonas



Timog



V Luna-East Avenue



Cubao-P Tuazon



Sta Mesa



Pasig-Mabini



Shaw Blvd-JM Escriva



Concepcion-Marikina



Masinag-Marcos Highway



Pasay-NAIA 3

North Luzon

Baguio-Magsaysay



Candon



La Union-Main

South Luzon

Balayan-Batangas



Batangas-Nasugbu



Batangas V Luna



Batangas-Calicanto



Batangas-Kumintang Ilaya



Batangas-Mabini



Batangas-Main



Batangas-Sto Tomas



Bauan-Batangas



Calapan-Lalud



Lipa-Cathedral



Occidental Mindoro-Mamburao



Oriental Mindoro-Pinamalayan



Aguinaldo-Imus



Bacoor-Cavite



Caridad-Cavite



Carmona-Biñan Highway



Dasmariñas-Cavite



Dasmariñas-Salawag



Macaria Bus. Center-Carmona



Carmona-Cavite



Imus-Cavite



Rosario-Cavite



Silang-Cavite



Tagaytay



Tagaytay-Mendez Crossing



Legazpi-Mabini



Legazpi-Rizal



Lucena-Iyam



Lucena-Main



Lucena-Quezon



Masbate



Naga-Main



Naga-Peñafrancia

Visayas

Northern Samar-Laoang Rawis



Baybay



Borongan-Samar



Catbalogan



Guiuan, Eastern Samar



Leyte-Palo Cathedral



Leyte-Palompon



Naval-Biliran



Ormoc



Ormoc-Cogon



Tacloban-Main



Tacloban-Marasbaras



Tacloban-P Burgos



Tacloban-Rizal Ave

Black Saturday, April 20

North Luzon

Vigan

South Luzon

Batangas-San Juan



Batangas-Tanauan JP Laurel



Batangas-Lemery



Calapan



Lipa-Tambo



Lipa-Ayala



Occidental Mindoro-San Jose



Rosario-Batangas



Sta Cruz, Laguna



Albay-Tabaco



Daet



Sorsogon

Visayas

Tagbilaran Main



Calbayog



Catarman



Maasin, Southern Leyte



Sogod, Southern Leyte



Antique

Mindanao

Surigao-Gaisano Capital Mall

Easter Sunday, April 21

Metro Manila

Acropolis



Pasay-NAIA 3

ATMs, cash accept machines, online banking, and mobile banking will be available.

Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom)

All PBCom branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.

Philippine National Bank (PNB)

Select PNB branches will be open on certain days, listed below.

Maundy Thursday, April 18

Luzon

San Fernando City-A Consunji (9 am-12 pm)



Cabanatuan-Central Market (9 am-12 pm)



Tagaytay-Aguinaldo (9 am-12 pm)



Albay-Daraga (9 am-12 pm)



NAIA 1-Arrival Area (9 am-4 pm)



NAIA 1-Departure Area (9 am-4 pm)



NAIA 2-Departure Area (6 am-3 pm)



NAIA 3-Arrival Area (6 am-3 pm)

Black Saturday, April 20

Luzon

NAIA 1-Arrival Area (6 am-2 am)



NAIA 1-Departure Area (4:30 am-8 pm)



NAIA 2-Departure Area (6 am-8 pm)



NAIA 3-Arrival Area (4 am-4 am)

Visayas

Cebu-Carcar (9 am-4 pm)



Cebu-Mambaling (9 am-4 pm)



Cebu Tabunok National Highway (9 am-4 pm)



Tagbilaran-Alturas Mall (2 pm-6 pm)



Tagbilaran-CPG Avenue (9 am- 1 pm)



Tagbilaran-Island City Mall (9 am-4 pm)

Mindanao

Zamboanga-KCC Mall (9:30 am-5:30 pm)

Easter Sunday, April 21

Luzon

NAIA 1-Arrival Area (6 am-2 am)



NAIA 1-Departure Area (4:30 am-8 pm)



NAIA 2-Departure Area (6 am-8 pm)



NAIA 3-Arrival Area (4 am-4 am)

Mindanao

General Santos-KCC Mall (9:30 am-5:30 pm)



Zamboanga-KCC Mall (9:30 am-5:30 pm)

Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank)

All PSBank branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.

ATMs, PSBank Mobile, and PSBank Online (internet banking) will be available.

RCBC Savings Bank

All RCBC Savings Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Black Saturday, April 20.

Robinsons Bank

All Robinsons Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Black Saturday, April 20.

Branches with Sunday banking operations will resume on Easter Sunday, April 21.

Security Bank

All Security Bank branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.

Only NAIA and NAIA Terminal 3 branches will be open from Black Saturday, April 20, to Easter Sunday, April 21.

Unionbank

All Unionbank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Black Saturday, April 20.

The following branches will be open on Easter Sunday, April 21:

Alabang Town Center

Alabang Country Club

United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB)

All UCPB branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.

ATMs and UCPB Connect, the bank's online and mobile banking facilities, will be available.

– Rappler.com