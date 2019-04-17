Bank schedules for Holy Week 2019
This page will be updated as more advisories come in.
MANILA, Philippines – Banks released special schedules for the Holy Week break, with most closed beginning Maundy Thursday, April 18. Some, however, have select branches open.
For all of the banks listed below, regular operations will resume on Monday, April 22, unless specified that they will resume earlier.
Asia United Bank (AUB)
All AUB branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.
Automated teller machines (ATMs), AUB Preferred Online Banking, and AUB Mobile Banking will be available.
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
All BPI, BPI Family Savings Bank, and BPI Direct Banko branches and kiosks will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21.
BDO Unibank
All BDO branches, including mall branches, will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21.
China Bank
All China Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21.
Online banking services (Internet Banking, Phone Banking, and Mobile Banking) will be available.
EastWest Bank
All EastWest Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Easter Sunday, April 21, except for the following:
- 168 Mall - open Black Saturday, April 20, and Easter Sunday, April 21
- Baclaran - open Black Saturday, April 20, and Easter Sunday, April 21
- Greenhills Shopping Center - open Black Saturday, April 20
- Festival Mall Level 2 - open Black Saturday, April 20
- Festival Mall Level 1 - open Easter Sunday, April 21
- Bicutan-East Service Rd - open Black Saturday, April 20
- Cebu-Park Mall - open Black Saturday, April 20
Metrobank
Select Metrobank branches will be open on certain days, listed below. The operating hours of each branch can be viewed here.
Maundy Thursday, April 18
- Metro Manila
- Sta Monica-Novaliches
- Edsa-Kaloocan Center
- Sikatuna Village-Anonas
- Timog
- V Luna-East Avenue
- Cubao-P Tuazon
- Sta Mesa
- Pasig-Mabini
- Shaw Blvd-JM Escriva
- Concepcion-Marikina
- Masinag-Marcos Highway
- Pasay-NAIA 3
- North Luzon
- Baguio-Magsaysay
- Candon
- La Union-Main
- South Luzon
- Balayan-Batangas
- Batangas-Nasugbu
- Batangas V Luna
- Batangas-Calicanto
- Batangas-Kumintang Ilaya
- Batangas-Mabini
- Batangas-Main
- Batangas-Sto Tomas
- Bauan-Batangas
- Calapan-Lalud
- Lipa-Cathedral
- Occidental Mindoro-Mamburao
- Oriental Mindoro-Pinamalayan
- Aguinaldo-Imus
- Bacoor-Cavite
- Caridad-Cavite
- Carmona-Biñan Highway
- Dasmariñas-Cavite
- Dasmariñas-Salawag
- Macaria Bus. Center-Carmona
- Carmona-Cavite
- Imus-Cavite
- Rosario-Cavite
- Silang-Cavite
- Tagaytay
- Tagaytay-Mendez Crossing
- Legazpi-Mabini
- Legazpi-Rizal
- Lucena-Iyam
- Lucena-Main
- Lucena-Quezon
- Masbate
- Naga-Main
- Naga-Peñafrancia
- Visayas
- Northern Samar-Laoang Rawis
- Baybay
- Borongan-Samar
- Catbalogan
- Guiuan, Eastern Samar
- Leyte-Palo Cathedral
- Leyte-Palompon
- Naval-Biliran
- Ormoc
- Ormoc-Cogon
- Tacloban-Main
- Tacloban-Marasbaras
- Tacloban-P Burgos
- Tacloban-Rizal Ave
Black Saturday, April 20
- North Luzon
- Vigan
- South Luzon
- Batangas-San Juan
- Batangas-Tanauan JP Laurel
- Batangas-Lemery
- Calapan
- Lipa-Tambo
- Lipa-Ayala
- Occidental Mindoro-San Jose
- Rosario-Batangas
- Sta Cruz, Laguna
- Albay-Tabaco
- Daet
- Sorsogon
- Visayas
- Tagbilaran Main
- Calbayog
- Catarman
- Maasin, Southern Leyte
- Sogod, Southern Leyte
- Antique
- Mindanao
- Surigao-Gaisano Capital Mall
Easter Sunday, April 21
- Metro Manila
- Acropolis
- Pasay-NAIA 3
ATMs, cash accept machines, online banking, and mobile banking will be available.
Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom)
All PBCom branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.
Philippine National Bank (PNB)
Select PNB branches will be open on certain days, listed below.
Maundy Thursday, April 18
- Luzon
- San Fernando City-A Consunji (9 am-12 pm)
- Cabanatuan-Central Market (9 am-12 pm)
- Tagaytay-Aguinaldo (9 am-12 pm)
- Albay-Daraga (9 am-12 pm)
- NAIA 1-Arrival Area (9 am-4 pm)
- NAIA 1-Departure Area (9 am-4 pm)
- NAIA 2-Departure Area (6 am-3 pm)
- NAIA 3-Arrival Area (6 am-3 pm)
Black Saturday, April 20
- Luzon
- NAIA 1-Arrival Area (6 am-2 am)
- NAIA 1-Departure Area (4:30 am-8 pm)
- NAIA 2-Departure Area (6 am-8 pm)
- NAIA 3-Arrival Area (4 am-4 am)
- Visayas
- Cebu-Carcar (9 am-4 pm)
- Cebu-Mambaling (9 am-4 pm)
- Cebu Tabunok National Highway (9 am-4 pm)
- Tagbilaran-Alturas Mall (2 pm-6 pm)
- Tagbilaran-CPG Avenue (9 am- 1 pm)
- Tagbilaran-Island City Mall (9 am-4 pm)
- Mindanao
- Zamboanga-KCC Mall (9:30 am-5:30 pm)
Easter Sunday, April 21
- Luzon
- NAIA 1-Arrival Area (6 am-2 am)
- NAIA 1-Departure Area (4:30 am-8 pm)
- NAIA 2-Departure Area (6 am-8 pm)
- NAIA 3-Arrival Area (4 am-4 am)
- Mindanao
- General Santos-KCC Mall (9:30 am-5:30 pm)
- Zamboanga-KCC Mall (9:30 am-5:30 pm)
Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank)
All PSBank branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.
ATMs, PSBank Mobile, and PSBank Online (internet banking) will be available.
RCBC Savings Bank
All RCBC Savings Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Black Saturday, April 20.
Robinsons Bank
All Robinsons Bank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Black Saturday, April 20.
Branches with Sunday banking operations will resume on Easter Sunday, April 21.
Security Bank
All Security Bank branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.
Only NAIA and NAIA Terminal 3 branches will be open from Black Saturday, April 20, to Easter Sunday, April 21.
Unionbank
All Unionbank branches will be closed from Maundy Thursday, April 18, to Black Saturday, April 20.
The following branches will be open on Easter Sunday, April 21:
- Alabang Town Center
- Alabang Country Club
United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB)
All UCPB branches will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.
ATMs and UCPB Connect, the bank's online and mobile banking facilities, will be available.
– Rappler.com
