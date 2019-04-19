Here are the areas that will experience power interruptions for April

Published 10:35 PM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has scheduled power interruptions in Metro Manila and nearby provinces due to maintenance work.

Below are the affected areas, as posted on the Meralco website and on its Twitter account.

April 20 - Batangas

Between 3 pm and 11:59 pm – Portion of circuit FPIO 416WW

Aikawa in First Philippine Industrial Park, Barangay Sta. Anastacia

REASON: Maintenance works inside Aikawa in First Philippine Industrial Park, Barangay Sta. Anastacia, Sto. Tomas, Batangas Province

April 21 - Cavite

Between 1:45 am and 1:59 pm then between 8:15 am and 8:45 am – Portion of circuits Tanza 32ZW and Ternate 31ZO

Portion of Governor’s Drive from E. Riego De Dios St. to Antrero Soriano Highway including Ciudad Silangan Subd., Villa Apolonia Subd. Phase I, Dorotea Homes Subd. Phase II, Mango Orchard Subd. Phase II, Coastal Homes, Belmont Homes Phase I, Harbour Homes Phase I, Junto Del Mar Village and Ericka Louise Ville; Sitios Gulod, Gugo, Pobres, Camachile and Maname; and INC Compound in barangays Calubcob, Garita 1 – A and B, Halang, Ibayong Silangan, Makina, Malainen Bago, Malainen Luma, Molino, Munting Mapino, Muzon, Palangue 1, 2 & 3, Pantihan 1, 2 & 3, Pinagsanhan 1 – B, Sabang, San Miguel A & B, San Roque and Sapang I in Maragondon, Naic and Ternate

Portion of E. Riego De Dios St. from Magallanes – Maragondon Road to Governor’s Drive including Kataasan Homes Subd., Poblacions 1 – A, 2 – A & 2 - B in barangays Bucal 1 2, 3 & 4, Caingen, Garita 1 – A and Tulay Silangan in Maragondon

Barangays Bucal I, Layong Mabilog, Mabato, Talipusngo and Tulay Silangan in Maragondon

The whole of Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo except Barangay Narvaez

The whole of Magallanes

Barangays Kaysuyo and Kaytitinga II in Alfonso

Between 2 am and 2:15 am and then between 8:01 am and 8:15 am – Portion of Circuit Tanza 38ZW

Portion of Antero Soriano Highway from Meralco – Tanza substation in Barangay Amaya 1, Tanza to Gen. Trias Drive in Barangay Tejero, Gen. Trias City including Barangay Amaya 1 in Tanza

Portion of Bucal Road from Antero Soriano Highway to and including Springtown Villas Subd., Graceland Village II, Tanza Country Homes, Promise Land Subd. and Spring Green Village in Barangay Bucal, Tanza

Between 2 am and 8 am – Portion of Circuit Tanza 38ZW

Portion of Tanza - Trece Martires City Road from near Antero Highway to Punta – Santol Road including barangays Punta 1 and Biga, Tanza

Portion of Punta – Santol Road from Tanza - Trece Martires City Road to and including Barangay Santol, Tanza

Portion of Gen. Trias Drive and Arnaldo Highway from Antero Soriano Highway to near Municipal Sports Plaza in Barangay Santiago, Gen. Trias St. including St. Francis Subd., Vee Jay Subd., St. Michael Executive Village, Ecotrend Villas, San Antonio Village and Sitio Carapiohan in barangays San Juan I & II, Pasong Kawayan, San Francisco, Sta. Cruz, Pasong Camachile I & II and City proper in Gen. Trias City

REASON: Maintenance works inside Meralco – Tanza substation

April 22 - Valenzuela City (Canumay West)

Between 9 am and 2 pm

Along M. Gregorio St. from T. Santiago St. to and including ACL Rollforming Corporation, Andalucia Manufacturing Corporation, Chong Hwa Industrial Corporation, Dian Hong Iron Works Inc., Greenland Lumber & Construction Supply Inc., Himalayan Manufacturing Corporation, LA Center Philippines Inc., Pluvial Enterprises, Michigan Corporation and Viking 777 – International Agricultural Product

Portion of NLEX Southbound from Caltex Gas Station to and including Value Worth Manufacturing Corporation along M. Gregorio St

REASON: Replacement of poles and upgrading of facilities along M. Gregorio St. in Barangay Canumay West, Valenzuela City

April 22 to 23 - Makati City (Comembo)

Between 11:30 pm on April 22 and 2:30 am on April 23

Portion of Apitong St. from 1st St. to 3rd St.

REASON: Replacement of pole along Apitong St. in Barangay Comembo, Makati City

April 23 - Bulacan (Pandi)

Between 9 am and 3 pm

Portion of Sitio Balaga including Grace Frm in Barangay Siling Bata

REASON: Relocation of facilities in Sitio Balanga, Barangay Siling Bata, Pandi, Bulacan

April 23 - Laguna (Biñan City)

Between 9 am and 1 pm

St. Francis Homes Subd. Phases 7 & 12 and Garcia Subd. in Barangay San Antonio

REASON: Replacement of pole and line reconstruction works in St. Francis Homes Subd. Phase 7, Barangay San Antoni, Biñan City, Laguna

April 23 to 24 - Quezon City (Tatalon)

Between 11:30 pm on April 23 and 4:30 am on April 24

Portion of Quezon Ave. from Tuayan St. to G. Araneta Ave. including Puregold Jr. and Jollibee

REASON: Line reconductoring works along Quezon Ave. in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City

April 23 t0 24 - Manila (Sampaloc)

Between 11:30 pm and 11:59 pm on April 23 and then between 5 am and 5:30 am on April 24

Portion of Gastambide St. from Jaime Dela Rosa St. to near Legarda St.

Portion of Jaime Dela Rosa St. from Sergio H. Loyola St. to Gastambide St.

Portion of P. Campa St. from Sergio H. Loyola St. to and including P. Campa Tower 1

REASON: Line reconductoring works and installation of additional lightning protection devices along M.V Delos Santos and San Anton Sts. in Sampaloc, Manila

April 23 to 24 - Manila (Sampaloc)

Between 11:30 pm on April 23 and 5:30 am on April 24

Portion of San Anton St. from M.V Delos Santos St. to Main St.

Portion of M.V Delos Santos St. from Legarda St. to Jaime Dela Rosa St.

Portion of Reten St. from San Anton St. to Jaime Dela Rosa St. including Aranga St.

Portion of Jaime Dela Rosa St. from Reten St. to M.V Delos Santos St.

REASON: Line reconductoring works and installation of additional lightning protection devices along M.V Delos Santos and San Anton Sts. in Sampaloc, Manila

April 23 to 24 - Cavite (Dasmariñas City)

Between 11 pm on April 23 and 4 am on April 24

Portion of Cantimbuhan St. from Don Placido Campos Ave. to Amuntay Road including Dasmariñas Elementary School in Barangay Poblacion

Portion of Amuntay Road from Kahaya Place Subd. to and including Roseville Subd. and Danniella Executive Homes Subd., Dalisay Farms, Immaculate Concepcion Academy – Ibayo Campus and Philippine Nautical and Technological College in Barangay Poblacion

The whole of Valle Verde Dasmariñas Subd. in Barangay. Langkaan II

The whole of Solar Homes Subd. in Barangay San Agustin I

REASON: Line reconductoring works and replacement of poles for the flexibility improvement of Dasmariñas circuit 414DM and FCIE circuit 43WB along Cantimbuhan St. in Barangay Poblacion, Dasmariñas City, Cavite

April 23 - 24 - Rizal Province (Angono)

Between 11 pm on April 23 and 4 am on April 24

San Lorenzo Ruiz Compound, San Pedro Compound, Gopiao Compound, Venus Compound, Richmond Subd., Abesamis Compound, Baytown Homes Subd. and Victoneta Light Industrial Compound; portion of Sitio Pinagpala; Baytown Coastal Road; K.S.T Properties Inc., New Angono Arts and Sports Arena, Holy Gardens Memorial Park, Yab Design Incorporated and Meralco – Rizal Sector Compound in barangays San Isidro and Kalayaan

REASON: Line maintenance works along M.L Quezon Ave. in Barangay San Isidro, Angono, Rizal Province

April 24 - Bulacan (Angat and Norzagaray)

Between 12:01 am and 12:30 am and then between 5:30 am, and 6 am

Portion of Norzagaray Provincial Road, Villarama and A. Payumo Sts. from near Macario St. to Norzagaray – Sta. Maria road including GK Tinagila Village ad Sitio Bulalo; and Mariano Palad St. in barangays Bitungol and Poblacion in Norzagaray

Portion of Norzagaray – Sta. Maria, Matictic and Bankal Roads from T. Gener St. in Barangay Poblacion, Norzagaray to and including Sitio Kanyakan, Sitio Coral, Sitio Kabilang Ibayo, Sitio Gulod, Sitio Palale, M. Peres St. in barangays Bangkal, Baraka, Matictic and Poblacion in Norzagaray

Portion of Gen. Alejo Santos Highway from Norzagaray – Sta. Maria road in Barangay Poblacion, Norzagaray to and including W.E. Enterprises; and M. Fernando St. in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Angat, Barangay Bigte in Norzagaray

REASON: Relocation of facilities in Sitio Balanga, Barangay Siling Bata, Pandi, Bulacan

April 24 - Bulacan (Angat and Norzagaray)

Between 12:01 am and 6:00 am

Portion of Macario St. from Norzagaray Provincial Road to and including Smart Communications Tower; and North Hills Village Phase 1 in barangays Bitungol and Tigbe in Norzagaray.

REASON: Relocation of facilities in Sitio Balanga, Barangay Siling Bata, Pandi, Bulacan

April 24 to 25 - Caloocan City

Between 11 pm on April 24 and 5 am on April 25 – Portion of Langit Road

Portion of Langit Road near Katarungan St. to and including Phase 5A Packages 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Subdivisions in Barangay Bagong Silang – Kaliwa

REASON: Installation of pole along Langit Road in Barangay Bagong Silang – Kaliwa, Caloocan

April 24 to 25 - Parañaque City (Sto. Niño)

Between 11:30 pm on April 24 and 4:30 am on April 25

Portion of Col. E. L. De Leon St. from 1st St. to 13th St. including 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, Gomburza, Isarog and Mayon Sts.

REASON: Line conversion works along Col. E. L. De Leon St. Barangay Sto. Niño, Parañaque City

April 25 - Quezon City (Commonwealth)

Between 8 am and 8:15 am and then between 2:45 pm and 3:00 pm

Purok 11, 12 and 15 in NGC Row Housing

REASON: Various line maintenance works in NGC Row Housing, Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City

April 25 - Quezon City (Commonwealth)

Between 8 am and 3 pm

Portion of Sto. Niño St. from Martan St. to and including Pork 16, 1, 2, 5 and 13 in NGC Row Housing; ang Sto. Niño Subd.

REASON: Various line maintenance works in NGC Row Housing, Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City

April 25 - Taguig City and Pasig City

Between 10 am and 10:30 am

Portion of Capistrano St. from near A. B Cruz St. to and including Crisanta Mendoza Compound in Barangay Ibayo – Tipas, Taguig City; and Villa Capistrano Compound in Barangay San Joaquin, Pasig City

Between 10 am and 3:30 pm

Cruz Compound in Barangay Ibayo – Tipas, Taguig City

REASON: Line reconstruction works along Capistrano St. in Barangay Ibayo – Tipas, Taguig City

April 25 - Bulacan (Norzagaray)

Between 10 am and 4 pm

Portion of Holcim Perimeter Road from Quirino Highway to and including Dynamite Area including Sitio Pinagpala; Sapang Kawayan, Pallorina, Roga, Sagrada and Oberos Sts. in barangays Matictic and Minuyan

REASON: Line reconductoring works and installation of additional lightning protection devices in barangays Matictic and Minuyan in Norzagaray, Bulacan

April 25 - Cavite (Carmona)

Between 9 am and 2 pm

Cityland Phase 1 Subd. in Barangay Mabuhay

REASON: Upgrading of facilities in Cityland Phase 1 Subd., Barangay Mabuhay, Carmona, Cavite

April 25 - Laguna (San Pablo City)

Between 10 am and 3 pm

Barangays Palma I and II

REASON: Line reconductoring works in barangays Palma I and II, San Pablo City, Laguna

April 25 to 26 - Manila (Sta. Mesa)

Between 11 pm on April 25 and 4 am on April 26

Portion of Aurora Blvd. from SM City Sta. Mesa to and including Central Colleges of the Philippines

REASON: Relocation of facilities affected by Skyway extension project along G. Araneta Ave. in Sta. Mesa, Manila

April 25 to 26 - Parañaque City (San Dionisio)

Between 11:30 pm on April 25 and 4:30 am on April 26

Portion of Victor Medina St. from A. Bonifacio Ext. to and including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Petron Gas Station and 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Portion of Quirino Ave. from Victor Medina St. to near Moon Shell St.

REASON: Line conversion works along Victor Medina St. in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City

April 25 to 26 - Las Piñas City (Pulang Lupa II)

Between 11:30 pm on April 25 and 4:30 am on April 26

Portion of Naga Road from Velasquez Compound to near Diamon St. including Villa Isabelita Subd. and E.T Homes Naga Phase 3

REASON: Line reconductoring works and replacement of poles for the flexibiliity improvement of Las Piñas circuit 45XA and Pamplona circuit 47XD along Naga road in Barangay Pulang Lupa II, Las Piñas City

April 26 - Taguig City (Palingon)

Between 10 am and 4 pm

Portion of Col. Estacio St. from R. Lontoc St. to and including Purok 5

REASON: Replacement of poles along Col. Estacio St. in Barangay Palingon, Taguig City

April 26 - Quezon City (Teachers Village West)

Between 8 am and 12 pm

Portion of Anonas Ext. from Madasalin to and including Malumanay St.

REASON: Replacement of poles and line reconductoring works in Barangay Teachers Village West, Quezon City

April 26 - Quezon City (Teachers Village West)

Between 12:01 am and 6 am

Portion of Barangay Diliman

REASON: Line reconductoring works in Barangay Diliman, San Rafael, Bulacan

April 27 - Pasay City and Makati City

Between 10 am and 10:30 am and then between 2:30 pm and 3 pm



Portion of Tolentino St. from Facundo St. to Esguerra St. in Pasay City

Portion of D. Jorge St. from Tolentino St. to Gloria St. in Pasay City

Portion of M. Dela Cruz St. from P. Basilio St. to Antonio S. Arnaiz Ave. including Rodriguez, P. C Santos, Magtibay, Virginia and Lerma Sts. in Pasay City

Portion of Antonio S. Arnaiz Ave. from M. Dela Cruz St. to near P. Burgos St. including Dian and Dolores Sts. in Pasay City

Portion of Hidalgo St. from Antonio S. Arnaiz Ave. to and including Lakandula, Bernie, Don Jose and Stanford Sts. in Pasay City

Portion of Tramo St. from near Antonio S. Arnaiz Ave. to and including Lakandula, Honorata, Natividad, Leonardo, F. Victor, Emma and Delas Alas Sts. and Pasay City North High School in Pasay City

Portion of Marconi St. from Antonio S. Arnaiz Ave. to Pasteur St. in Barangay San Isidro, Makati City

Portion of Edison St. from Pasteur St. to Dalton St. in Barangay San Isidro, Makati City

REASON: Replacement of primary lines along Tolentino St. corner D. Jorge St. in Pasay City

April 27 - Cavite (General Mariano Alvarez)

Between 9 am and 1 pm

Hacienda Isabella in Barangay Carasuchi

REASON: Line reconductoring works along Barangay Carasuchi-Pulo Road in Barangay Carasuchi, General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite

April 27 to 28 - Makati City and Manila (Paco and Sta Ana)

Between 11:30 pm and 11:59 pm on April 27 and then between 6 am and 6:30 am on April 28

Portion of Pres. Quirino Ave. from United Nations Ave. to and including Peñafrancia St. in Paco, Manila

Porton of Union St. from Pres. Quirino Ave. to near Felina St. in Paco, Manila

Portion of Pres. Sergio Osmeña Highway from San Andres St. in San Andres Bukid to and including Perlita, Marmol, Estrada, Diamante, Nakar, Zafiro, Avadores, Alabastro, Topacio, Road 4 and De Pinedo Sts. in Sta. Ana, Manila

Portion of Vito Cruz Exit near Zobel Roxas Ave. in Barangay San Antonio, Makati City

Portion of Pablo Ocampo Sr. St. from Zobel Roxas Ave. to G. Del Pilar St. in Sta. Ana, Manila

Portion of G. Del Pilar St. from Zobel Roxas Ave. to and including Arellano Ave., A. Francisco Espiritu, Alejo Aquino, Florentino Torres and Don Pedtro Sts. in Sta. Ana, Manila

Poetion of San Andres and Augusto Francisco Sts. from Pres. Sergio Osmeña Highway to near Pasig Line St. including Fabie Estate Subd. in Sta. Ana, Manila

Portion of Peñafrancia St. from Pres. Quirino Abe. to and including Peninsula Garden Midtown Homes; Sto. Sepulcro and San Antonio Sts. in Paco, Manila

Portion of Pres. Sergio Osmeña Highway from Pres. Quirino Ave. to San Andres St.

REASON: Relocation of primary facilities affected by Skyway Stage 3 Construction along Pres. Sergio Osmeña Highway in San Andres Bukid, Manila

April 28 - Manila (Sampaloc and Sta. Mesa), Quezon City (Doña Imelda, Santol and Sto. Niño) and San Juan City (Batis, Progreso and San Perfecto)

Between 8 am and 8:30 am and then between 1:30 pm and 2 pm

Portion of Sociego St. from near Santol St. in Sampaloc, Manila to Ramon Magsaysay Blvd. in Sta. Mesa, Manila

Portion of Silencio St. from Sociego St. to near Palanza St. in Sampaloc, Manila

Portion of V. Mapa St. from Ramon Magsaysay Blvd. to N. Domingo St. in Sta. Mesa, Manila

Portion of N. Domingo St. from V. Mapa St. in Sta. Mesa, Manila to G. Araneta Ave. including J. Eustaquio in Barangay Progreso, San Juan City

Portion of Felix Manalo St. from N. Domingo St. to and including San Luis, San Pablo, San Rafael, J. Wright, Rua Pascual, San Mauricio, E. Fernandez and General Bautista Sts. in barangays Progreso, San Perfecto and Batis in San Juan City

REASON: Line reconductoring works and replacement of pole along Santol St. in Sta. Mesa, Manila

April 28 - Manila (Sampaloc and Sta. Mesa), Quezon City (Doña Imelda, Santol and Sto. Niño) and San Juan City (Batis, Progreso and San Perfecto)

Between 8 am 2 pm

Portion of Santol St. from Meralco – Sta. Mesa substation to and including Palanza, Casiana, Puray, Landargun, Silencio, Baloy, Botolan, Conception, Madias-as, San Cristobal, G. Sanciangco, T. Pinpin, Tomas Arguiles, Guirayan, Zaragosa and Kapilingan Sts. in barangays Santol, Sto. Niño and Doña Imelda in Quezon City

Portion of G. Araneta Ave. from near Kapiligan St. to Tamar St. in Barangay Doña Imelda, Quezon City

Poetion of Santol St. from Palanza St. to and including Sociego, Escoda, Dr. Santos, Roces, Doña Maria, Silencio and Tomas Arguilles Sts. in Sampaloc, Manila

REASON: Line reconductoring works and replacement of pole along Santol St. in Sta. Mesa, Manila

– Lian Buan/Rappler.com