Published 4:10 PM, April 21, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – The world-famous island of Boracay has recorded a 9% increase in the number of tourists for Holy Week, so far, according to the Malay Municipal Tourism Office.

The number of travelers to Boracay reached 50,896 from April 14 to 19, compared to 46,610 in the same period in 2018.

The island had welcomed 10,737 tourists on Maundy Thursday, April 18, up by 11% from 9,680 arrivals a year ago.

Holy Tuesday, April 16, registered 10,129 arrivals or an increase of 95% compared to 5,203 arrivals on the same day last year.

Arrivals on Holy Monday, April 15, decreased by 12% from 8,472 tourists last year to 7,483 this year.

Good Friday, April 19, had 7,692 tourists; Palm Sunday, April 14, had 7,483; and Holy Wednesday, April 17, had 8,155.

From April 14 to 19, foreigners tallied 22,673 or 44% of the total number of tourists. The top sources of foreign tourists were South Korea and China.

Domestic travelers accounted for 26,811 or an increase of 7.7% compared to 24,879 in 2018.

The recent rise in local tourists visiting Boracay is attributed to the summer season, low-cost flights at the Kalibo and Caticlan airports, as well as "curiosity" about the ongoing rehabilitation efforts at what is considered one of the best beaches in Asia.

Boracay is well on its way to reaching its 50,917 target for Holy Week, the local tourism office said. – Rappler.com