Published 3:50 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gasoline prices will slightly go up by P0.10 per liter on Tuesday, April 23, as ethanol prices in the world market increased.

Petro Gazz, Shell, and Phoenix Petroleum announced on Monday, April 22, that the new rates will be implemented at 6 am the next day. No price changes will be implemented for diesel and kerosene.

Other oil companies are expected to follow the same increase for gasoline.

This is the 3rd consecutive week gasoline prices have gone up.

Year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of P8.05 per liter for gasoline, P5.40 per liter for diesel, and P4.05 per liter for kerosene. – Rappler.com