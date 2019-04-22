Gasoline prices to inch up on April 23
MANILA, Philippines – Gasoline prices will slightly go up by P0.10 per liter on Tuesday, April 23, as ethanol prices in the world market increased.
Petro Gazz, Shell, and Phoenix Petroleum announced on Monday, April 22, that the new rates will be implemented at 6 am the next day. No price changes will be implemented for diesel and kerosene.
Other oil companies are expected to follow the same increase for gasoline.
This is the 3rd consecutive week gasoline prices have gone up.
Year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of P8.05 per liter for gasoline, P5.40 per liter for diesel, and P4.05 per liter for kerosene. – Rappler.com
We mean business
We mean business in delivering to you the latest information about the economy. But as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Rappler aims to continue providing free and fearless journalism – without paywalls and editorially independent from outside interests.
However, we need your help. Reader support enables us to continue telling more stories.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.