Luzon earthquake triggers power outages
MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Luzon experienced power outages, as the island region was hit by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake on Monday, April 22.
Initial reports from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) indicated that brownouts occurred in parts of Pangasinan, Pampanga, La Union, and Bataan.
"In the event that the affected facilities and capacities will be unable to come online, the occurrence of power outages is probable," the NGCP said.
Power outages were also reported in Quezon, Batangas, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon, but services have since been restored.
The NGCP said the Luzon grid has been on red alert since 5:20 pm on Monday.
The Department of Energy activated Task Force Energy Resiliency (TFER) amid the situation.
The TFER focuses on disaster resilience in the energy sector for strengthening energy systems and facilities, quick restoration, and provision of alternative sources.
The NGCP said updates on the status of energy facilities will be released as soon as information becomes available. – Rappler.com
