Canceled flights due to Luzon earthquake
MANILA, Philippines – Several domestic and international flights scheduled on Monday night, April 22, and Tuesday, April 23, were canceled due to the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked Luzon.
Parts of the Clark International Airport have been damaged due to the earthquake.
Below are the canceled flights.
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 607 Clark-Cebu
- 5J 606 Cebu-Clark
- 5J 613 Clark-Bohol (Tagbilaran)
- 5J 614 Bohol (Tagbilaran)-Clark
- 5J 913 Clark-Caticlan (Boracay)
- 5J 914 Caticlan (Boracay)-Clark
- 5J 537 Clark-Singapore
- 5J 538 Singapore-Clark
- 5J 985 Clark-Davao
- 5J 986 Davao-Clark
- 5J 150 Clark-Hong Kong
- 5J 149 Hong Kong-Clark
Philippine Airlines (PAL)
- PR 2834 Clark-Cebu
- PR 2833 Cebu-Clark
- PR 2840 Davao-Clark
What to do
Cebu Pacific said affected passengers will be notified via email or text message. They may manage their booking through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website.
They may avail of the following options, free of charge:
- rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date
- place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use
- get a full refund
Cebu Pacific also said passengers may request to reroute their flight to or from Manila, subject to seat availability.
Meanwhile, PAL said affected passengers can either rebook or reroute their flights within 30 days from the original flight date, with penalties waived.
"We urge passengers with flights to or from Clark to check the status of their flights by logging on to www.philippineairlines.com and clicking the flight status button as early as 48 hours to their estimated time of departure. They may also call PAL Hotline (02) 855-8888," the flag carrier said. – Rappler.com
