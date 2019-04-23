After strong earthquake, Luzon grid on red alert
MANILA, Philippines– After the strong earthquake and amid the scorching summer heat, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon grid on red and yellow alert on Tuesday, April 23.
The red alert is effective between 10 am to 4 pm.
Meanwhile, the yellow alert is raised between 9 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 10 pm.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake on Monday caused power outages.
The NGCP also issued a red alert notice at 5:20 pm yesterday immediately after the earthquake due to the multiple power plant failures. – Rappler.com
