The magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Tuesday, April 23, causes power outages in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Calbayog City

Published 3:45 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Power outages occurred in several areas in the Visayas after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the island region on Tuesday, April 23.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said the earthquake caused power interruptions in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Calbayog City.

Preliminary information gathered by the NGCP showed that the Visayas backbone remained intact.

The NGCP said it will conduct aerial and foot patrol operations to check the situation of affected areas as soon as it is safe.

In its power situation outlook, the NGCP said the demand on Wednesday, April 24, is projected to exceed the Visayas grid's available generating capacity of 1,886 megawatts.

The Luzon and Mindanao grids are projected to have sufficient supply on Wednesday.