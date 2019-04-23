The Department of Energy says electric cooperatives in Pampanga are working to restore power in the province before sunset on Tuesday, April 23

Published 4:15 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Energy (DOE) is aiming to restore power in earthquake-hit Pampanga before sunset on Tuesday, April 23.

In a press briefing, DOE Undersecretary Felix Fuentebella said portions of Guagua, Porac, and Lubao in Pampanga still do not have electricity due to damage in the facilities of the Pampanga Electric Cooperative and Pampanga Rural Electric Cooperative.

The rest of Luzon affected by the earthquake should also have electricity in 2 to 3 days.

Two power plants – GN Power and SMC Consolidated Power – were affected by the earthquake that struck on Monday, April 22, shaving off 1,290 megawatts from the Luzon grid.

Should the power plants not be fixed within the day, Fuentebella said the entire Luzon grid may be placed again under red and yellow alerts on Wednesday, April 24.

Pampanga was placed under a state of calamity in the aftermath of the earthquake. – Rappler.com