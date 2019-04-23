Several banks in Luzon were temporarily closed due to the strong earthquake

Published 7:10 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is assessing the impact of the earthquake in Luzon on the banking sector.

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said on Tuesday, April 23, that the central bank is still awaiting reports from the provinces. So far, no damage was reported in Metro Manila.

Several banks closed in Pampanga due to the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck on Monday, April 22.

EastWest Bank temporarily closed 8 branches in Pampanga to give way for inspections of all building structures.

BDO Unibank also temporarily shut down its biggest branch in Clark, Pampanga. Other branches in Angeles City; Balanga, Bataan; and Olongapo City and Subic in Zambales shortened operating hours.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands said 3 of its branches in Northern Luzon closed due to site safety issues.

The BSP suspended treasury operations, including the United States dollar-Philippine peso trading, after Malacañang suspended work in all government offices on Tuesday due to the earthquake. – Rappler.com