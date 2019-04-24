The Clark International Airport Corporation says it will already be 'business as usual,' with repairs completed after the Luzon earthquake damaged the airport

Published 9:50 AM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Clark International Airport in Pampanga, which was damaged in the Luzon earthquake, will resume operations at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 24.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) announced the planned reopening in a statement on Wednesday, saying that repairs have been completed.

"Clark airport is business as usual, from counters to manifest to boarding gates," CIAC President Jaime Melo said.

Power, flight information systems, and CCTVs have also been fully restored.

According to the DOTr and the CIAC, clearing operations and repairs had started at the pre-departure area on Tuesday morning, April 23, "after a huge portion of its ceiling collapsed."

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck parts of Luzon at 5:11 pm on Monday, April 22. At least 16 died and 81 others were injured, with 7 of the injured at the Clark International Airport.

Flights to and from Clark were canceled due to the earthquake.

"May we remind the riding public to kindly check or coordinate with their respective airlines for confirmation of their flight schedules via Clark beginning April 24," Melo said. – Rappler.com