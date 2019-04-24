A red alert means there is insufficient power supply in the grid and rotational brownouts could occur

Published 10:05 AM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) raised the red alert over the Luzon grid for the 3rd straight day on Wednesday, April 24.

The NGCP said the red alert status will be effective from 10 am to 4 pm and 6 pm to 7 pm. A red alert means there is insufficient power supply in the grid and rotational brownouts could occur.

The NGCP said it may implement manual load dropping or rotational brownouts between 10 am and 11 am in Nueva Ecija, Albay, and parts of Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert is effective from 8 am to 10 am, 4 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. A yellow alert does not necessarily mean power outages.

This is the 3rd day the red alert status was raised, amid the scorching heat and the recent earthquake that struck Luzon last Monday, April 22, which hampered operations of some power plants. (READ: Luzon earthquake triggers power outages)

The NGCP said the grid's available capacity is at 10,741 megawatts (MW), while peak demand is at 10,525 (MW).

The Manila Electric Company said that in case of a supply deficiency, commercial establishments participating under the Interruptible Load Program are ready to use their generators to help prevent power outages. – Rappler.com