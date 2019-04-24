Philippine Airlines to resume Clark flights on April 25
MANILA, Philippines – Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will resume flights to and from the Clark International Airport on Thursday, April 25, after aviation officials announced it will already reopen.
In a statement on Wednesday, April 24, PAL said the following flights will resume operations starting Thursday:
- Clark-Antique-Clark
- Clark-Caticlan-Clark
- Clark-Cebu-Clark
- Clark-Catarman-Clark
- Clark-Bacolod-Clark
- Clark-Basco-Clark
- Clark-Busuanga-Clark
- Clark-Cagayan de Oro-Clark
- Clark-Siargao-Clark
- Clark-Puerto Princesa-Clark
- Clark-Davao-Clark
- Clark-San Vicente-Clark
- Clark-Tagbilaran (Panglao, Bohol)-Clark
- Clark-Calbayog-Clark
- Clark-Kalibo-Clark
- Clark-Seoul (Incheon)
PAL flights previously canceled for Wednesday will remain canceled, though the Clark International Airport will reopen at 4 pm on the same day. (READ: Canceled flights due to Luzon earthquake)
"PAL is however operating a number of replacement flights between Manila and Busuanga (Coron), Manila and Basco (Batanes), and extra flights between Cebu and Busuanga, to cater to passengers affected," the flag carrier said.
On Wednesday, Clark International Airport Corporation President Jaime Melo had announced the resumption of flight operations starting 4 pm.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck parts of Luzon at 5:11 pm on Monday, April 22. The Clark airport was among those damaged by the tremor.
The control tower was damaged and the ceiling at the check-in area of the passenger terminal collapsed, injuring 7 people.
At least 16 died and 81 others were injured from the earthquake, all in Central Luzon. – Rappler.com
