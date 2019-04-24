Cebu Pacific resumes Clark flights evening of April 24
MANILA, Philippines – Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is resuming flight operations at the Clark International Airport on Wednesday evening, April 24.
In a statement, Cebu Pacific said the following flights will resume this evening:
- 5J 120 Clark-Hong Kong
- 5J 121 Hong Kong-Clark
- 5J 370 Clark-Macau
- 5J 371 Macau-Clark
- 5J 608 Clark-Cebu
- 5J 609 Cebu-Clark
Cebu Pacific said real-time flight status updates can be checked on its website.
Airport operations resumed at 4 pm on Thursday, after a temporary shutdown due to the damage caused by the Luzon earthquake.
Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran, citing Clark International Airport Corporation President Jaime Melo, said all repairs will be completed "in less than a month," including emergency procurement of equipment.
The airport, however, can already handle flights.
Philippine Airlines flights to and from Clark will resume on Thursday, April 25.
On Monday, April 22, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck parts of Luzon, with the Clark airport among the structures damaged by the tremor.
The control tower was damaged and the ceiling at the check-in area of the passenger terminal collapsed, injuring 7 people.
Several international and domestic flights were canceled. – Rappler.com
