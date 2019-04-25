Consumers may either purchase their tickets at the cinema or on the SM Cinema website using GrabPay

MANILA, Philippines – Moviegoers can now buy SM Cinema tickets using Grab Philippines' mobile wallet GrabPay.

On Wednesday, April 24, Grab Philippines announced another partnership with SM Investments Corporation (SMIC), this time for SM Cinemas.

Consumers may either purchase their tickets at the cinema by scanning the QR code at the ticketing booths, enter the amount, and then tap Pay.

For those who want to skip the line, they may also buy on the SM Cinema website. All they have to do is select the number of tickets to buy and choose GrabPay during checkout.

The feature has been rolled out to all SM Cinema theaters in Metro Manila and Cebu. It will be available nationwide by the end of 2019.

"We have always strived to provide our patrons with the best cinema experience in the country, and we continuously invest in new technologies to further improve our services," said Maria Isabel Santillian, SM Lifestyle Entertainment senior assistant vice president for ad and corporate sales.

Grab Philippines first partnered with SMIC in November 2018, allowing consumers to pay for various goods and services at SM malls using GrabPay.

By the end of 2019, the partnership will be expanded across the SM group, including BDO accounts, SM business centers, and 2GO, among others.

There will also be express "green lanes" for GrabPay users at SM establishments.

Other services

Grab Philippines is also planning GrabPay integration with other services, in a bid to be the leading mobile wallet in the country.

Grab's food delivery service, GrabFood, will see cashless payments by the 2nd quarter of 2019. (READ: Coins.ph, GCash, GrabPay, PayMaya: Who's leading the mobile payments war in PH?)

The following can also be paid using GrabPay within the year:

Bills

Prepaid cards

Shopping (with Grab points)

As an incentive, Grab users may earn at least twice as much points for their loyalty system GrabRewards. – Rappler.com