Published 9:55 PM, April 25, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dozens of barangays in Cebu will experience water interruptions of up to 22 hours daily due to shortage in one of Cebu’s two dams.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) told Rappler in an interview on Thursday, April 25, that the interruptions are due to the drying up of the Jaclupan dam in Talisay City.

The Buhisan dam in Cebu City already dried up in March.

“The water district has limited the facility’s production to 10,000 cubic per day from its average of 33,000 cu. m. per day to manage the remaining supply until next month.” MCWD spokesperson Charmaine Kara in a text message.

The water service in households in the affected areas has been reduced to two hours a day. They previously had 3 to 5 hours of water a day.

Affected areas that will experience the 22-hour interruptions in Cebu and Talisay City include:

Bulacao, Talisay City

Interior and elevated areas

Inayawan

Cogon Pardo

Kinasang-an

Basak San Nicolas

Basak Pardo

Mambaling

N. Bacalso Ave.

Sawang Calero

Suba

Pasil

San Nicolas proper

Pahina Central

Kalubihan

Sanciangko

Colon

Kamputhaw

Sto Niño

Pari-an

San Roque

Tinago

Kamagayan

Tejero

T. Padilla

Tisa

Punta Princesa

Labangon

Banawa

Salvador Extn.

Katipunan

Capitol Site

OPRRA

Calamba

Sambag 1

Sambag 2

Sta. Cruz

“MCWD will continue implementing its rationing scheme and deliver water through trucks with the help of the city government, the barangays and the Bureau of Fire Protection.” Kara said.

Kara also said the MCWD is continually looking for new water sources and talking to private suppliers to cover the deficit and to increase the supply that the water district currently has.

The entire province of Cebu is currently under a state of calamity due to the dry spell brought by El Niño.

El Niño is a meteorological phenomenon characterized by an extended dry season and warmer temperatures.

Cebu was also hit by El Niño during the election cycle in 2016, causing at least P186 million in damage. – Rappler.com