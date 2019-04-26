The Contact Center Association of the Philippines' statement comes after a BPO employee's network said it received reports from its members that they were not allowed to evacuate when an earthquake shook Luzon on April 22

Published 9:30 PM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) said its member companies "upheld safety standards" during the recent magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit Luzon.

In a statement on Friday, April 26, CCAP president Jojo Uligan said they have not received reports of "any untoward incidence during and after the earthquake."

"Our member-firms have also observed safety procedures to ensure the overall safety of everyone in the workplace," he said, adding these companies also coordinated with their respective property management offices.

CCAP's statement comes after the BPO Industry Employees Network said on Wednesday, April 24, that some companies did not allow their employees to evacuate. (READ: Workers not allowed to evacuate during earthquake 'can file complaints')

Uligan also said their member companies also ensured the network infrastructure and equipment would remain reliable enough to continue operations after the earthquake.

"As the organization has always been emphasizing, our people are the greatest asset in our business and operations," Uligan added.

"Thus, we continuously guide our member-companies to unrelentingly prioritize overall safety and security in our workplaces as well as guarantee the welfare of every individual within our rosters."

Among CCAP's members are Accenture, Alorica, American Express, ANZ Global Services & Operations, Cognizant Tech. Solution Phil, Inc., Convergys and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. – Rappler.com