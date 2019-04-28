There 'is no falsity that can be attributed' to Tiger Resort official Dindo Espeleta, says Las Piñas City Senior Assistant Prosecutor Donald Macasaet

Published 5:39 PM, April 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Las Piñas Office of the City Prosecutor junked the perjury case filed by the personal firm of Japanese gaming tycoon Kazuo Okada against an official of his former company.

Okada's personal firm, Aruze Philippines Manufacturing Incorporated (APMI), filed 3 counts of perjury against Dindo Espeleta, chief executive adviser of Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Incorporated (TRLEI). Espeleta's company is the owner of Okada Manila.

The perjury case stemmed from Espeleta's accusation that Okada's firm falsely claimed to manufacture light-emitting diode (LED) strips. The LED strips had been supplied for the facade of Okada Manila.

"There is no falsity that can be attributed against herein respondent when he alleged in his complaint affidavit that complainant corporation is not authorized to manufacture LED strips suitable for outdoor use," said a resolution by Las Piñas City Senior Assistant Prosecutor Donald Macasaet.

Macasaet cited a Supreme Court ruling that said "a false statement of a belief is not perjury."

Earlier this year, the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court ordered the arrest of Okada in connection with 3 cases of estafa.

Okada allegedly received $3.1 million in unauthorized compensation from the TRLEI board. – Rappler.com