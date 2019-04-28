Cebu Pacific cancels more flights, saying that its operations 'have been severely limited by a number of factors'

Published 5:50 PM, April 28, 2019

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific canceled more flights for Sunday to Tuesday, April 28 to 30, citing "an unprecedented level of disruption" to its operations.

"We do our utmost for flights to operate as scheduled. However, our operations have been severely limited by a number of factors," Cebu Pacific corporate communications director Charo Logarta Lagamon told Rappler on Sunday.

"We had a couple of planes damaged during bird strike incidents, and some with technical concerns. These factors are causing a domino effect in our operations."

In a separate advisory on Sunday, Cebu Pacific also said: "Efforts have been made to minimize the disruption to our passengers in the past week. However, we realize that current operating conditions, particularly in our Manila hub, necessitate a temporary reduction of flights."

Below are the canceled flights from Sunday to Tuesday.

Sunday, April 28

5J325/5J326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J655/5J656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J979/5J980 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J471/5J472 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J861/5J862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J467/5J468 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J631/5J632 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J395/5J396 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

Monday, April 29

DG6657 Cebu-Zamboanga

DG6989 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi

DG6990 Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga

DG6658 Zamboanga-Cebu

5J791/5J792 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J705/5J706 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

DG6503/DG6504 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J991/5J992 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

Tuesday, April 30

DG6416/DG6417 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

DG6573/DG6574 Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

DG6603/DG6604 Cebu-Dipolog-Cebu

5J781/5J782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

5J551/5J552 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J373/5J374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

5J513/5J514 Manila-San Jose-Manila

Cebu Pacific said canceling these flights would "create more space" in its schedule for "operational recovery" and "minimize rolling delays."

"These flight cancellations should help stabilize flight timings, improve on-time performance, and reduce inconvenience to our passengers," the airline added.

Affected passengers can go to the Manage Booking section of the Cebu Pacific website and choose from any of these options:

rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date, free of charge

get a full refund

place the full cost of the ticket in a travel fund

reroute to or from alternate airports for travel within 30 days, subject to availability of seats

Affected passengers will also be given one round-trip travel voucher which they can use for future flights.

"We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused our passengers," Cebu Pacific said. – Rappler.com