Canceled Cebu Pacific flights from April 28 to 30
MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific canceled more flights for Sunday to Tuesday, April 28 to 30, citing "an unprecedented level of disruption" to its operations.
"We do our utmost for flights to operate as scheduled. However, our operations have been severely limited by a number of factors," Cebu Pacific corporate communications director Charo Logarta Lagamon told Rappler on Sunday.
"We had a couple of planes damaged during bird strike incidents, and some with technical concerns. These factors are causing a domino effect in our operations."
In a separate advisory on Sunday, Cebu Pacific also said: "Efforts have been made to minimize the disruption to our passengers in the past week. However, we realize that current operating conditions, particularly in our Manila hub, necessitate a temporary reduction of flights."
Below are the canceled flights from Sunday to Tuesday.
Sunday, April 28
- 5J325/5J326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J655/5J656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J979/5J980 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J471/5J472 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J861/5J862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J467/5J468 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J631/5J632 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J395/5J396 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
Monday, April 29
- DG6657 Cebu-Zamboanga
- DG6989 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi
- DG6990 Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga
- DG6658 Zamboanga-Cebu
- 5J791/5J792 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 5J705/5J706 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- DG6503/DG6504 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J991/5J992 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
Tuesday, April 30
- DG6416/DG6417 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu
- DG6573/DG6574 Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu
- DG6603/DG6604 Cebu-Dipolog-Cebu
- 5J781/5J782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila
- 5J551/5J552 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J373/5J374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 5J513/5J514 Manila-San Jose-Manila
Cebu Pacific said canceling these flights would "create more space" in its schedule for "operational recovery" and "minimize rolling delays."
"These flight cancellations should help stabilize flight timings, improve on-time performance, and reduce inconvenience to our passengers," the airline added.
Affected passengers can go to the Manage Booking section of the Cebu Pacific website and choose from any of these options:
- rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date, free of charge
- get a full refund
- place the full cost of the ticket in a travel fund
- reroute to or from alternate airports for travel within 30 days, subject to availability of seats
Affected passengers will also be given one round-trip travel voucher which they can use for future flights.
"We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused our passengers," Cebu Pacific said. – Rappler.com
