NGCP raises red alert over Luzon grid
MANILA, Philippines – Low power reserves prompted the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to raise the red and yellow alerts over the Luzon grid on Monday, April 29.
The yellow alert takes effect between 9 am to 1 pm, 4 pm-5 pm, and 6 pm-9 pm.
Meanwhile, the red alert is raised between 1 pm-4 pm.
The grid’s available capacity is at 10,830 megawatts (MW), while projected peak demand stands at 10,371 MW. (READ: What you need to know about power advisories)
During the time when the red alert is raised, the NGCP may implement rotational brownouts to maintain the integrity of the entire grid. (READ: INFOGRAPHIC: How does electricity reach our homes and buildings?)
This is the 3rd week that the Luzon grid has been placed under red alert at least once.
The Department of Energy said it will announce details about the cause of the thin power supply within the day. – Rappler.com
