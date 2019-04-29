Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana also advises overseas Filipino workers to exercise due diligence when it comes to buying properties

Published 6:15 PM, April 29, 2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana on Friday, April 26, reminded property developers to ensure that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) get the best deals, saying they should give justice to the OFWs' hard-earned money.

"Pinaghirapan ng mga OFWs iyang pera. Hindi sila mga regular investors na may pera. Give them the best projects, 'wag 'yung mga substandard," Quintana said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

(OFWs worked hard for their money. They're not like regular investors with money. Give them the best projects, not substandard ones.)

The ambassador graced the opening of the 7th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition at JW Marriott Deira, which is being participated in by 8 major developers who flew in from Manila for the much-awaited event.

Quintana also lauded New Perspective Media for putting the event together, enabling OFWs to have many options.

"Natutuwa ako dahil 'yung organizer put all these together under one roof. OFWs can actually have options, make a survey of what options are available. Kung saan saan ang mga projects, 'yun ang maganda, buong Pilipinas ang mga choices," she said.

(I'm happy that the organizer put all these together under one roof. OFWs can actually have options, make a survey of what options are available. The projects are in various places, that's what's nice, the choices are all over the Philippines.)

Quintana meanwhile advised OFWs to exercise due diligence in making decisions about property acquisition. (READ: More OFWs upbeat about investing in PH properties)

"Pag-aralang mabuti. Maganda po ang ating property market. Maganda po ang ating investment market dahil ang ating ekonomiya ay malakas. Pag-aralan po nating mabuti," she said.

(Study it carefully. Our property market is booming. Our investment market is thriving because our economy is strong. Study the property carefully.)

"Una ay alamin kung ano ang purpose ng investment. Saan mag-iinvest. Anong location ang maganda at ano ang paggagamitan. I think, in any kind of investment, you have to do your due diligence. You have to do your research."

(First is determine the purpose of the investment. Where you will invest. What location will be suitable and how you will use the property. I think, in any kind of investment, you have to do your due diligence. You have to do your research.)

Among the developers present were Ayala Land, Greenfield Development Corporation, SM Development Corporation, Aboitiz Land, Federal Land, Sta Lucia Land, and Green Circle Realty.

– Rappler.com

This story was republished with permission from The Filipino Times of the United Arab Emirates.