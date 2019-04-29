Canceled Cebu Pacific flights for May 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific announced the cancellations of dozens of flights originally scheduled in May 2019, again citing "an unprecedented level of disruption" to its operations.
"As part of the ongoing effort to improve on-time performance and reduce inconvenience to our passengers, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo will be canceling 58 round-trip flights until May 10, 2019," the airline said in an advisory on Monday, April 29.
"To create space in our schedule for operational recovery, minimize rolling delays, and give passengers the chance to make alternate travel plans, we have to temporarily reduce the number of our flights given the current operating conditions, particularly in our Manila hub."
Below are the canceled flights.
May 1 (Wednesday)
- 5J551/5J552 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J623/5J624 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J983 Manila-Davao
- 5J639/5J640 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J504/5J505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
May 2 (Thursday)
- 5J473/5J474 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J569/5J570 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J983/5J984 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J455/5J456 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J891/5J892 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
May 3 (Friday)
- DG6503/DG6504 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- DG6241/DG6242 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- DG6663/DG6664 Cebu-Zamboanga-Cebu
- DG6987-DG6988 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga
- 5J984 Davao-Manila
- 5J 791/5J792 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 901/5J902 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- 5J 631/5J632 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J 579/5J580 Manila-Cebu-Manila
May 4 (Saturday)
- DG6509/DG6510 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- DG6462/DG6463 Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu
- DG6515/DG6516 Cebu-Dumaguete-Cebu
- DG6241/DG6242 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
- 5J 791/5J792 Manila-Butuan-Manila
- 5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 621/5J622 Manila-Bohol (Tagbilaran)-Manila
- 5J 327/5J328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5j 861/5J862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
May 5 (Sunday)
- 5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 621/5J622 Manila-Bohol (Tagbilaran)-Manila
- 5J 327/5J328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
May 6 (Monday)
- 5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 629/5J630 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J375/5J376 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 5J377/5J378 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
May 7 (Tuesday)
- 5J 781/5J782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila
- 5J504/5J505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
- 5J471/5J472 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J461/5J462 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
May 8 (Wednesday)
- 5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J463/5J464 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
- 5J395/5J396 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
- 5J579/5J580 Manila-Cebu-Manila
May 9 (Thursday)
- 5J991/5J992 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J635/5J636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 5J 857/5J858 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 327/5J328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J981/5J982 Manila-Davao-Manila
May 10 (Friday)
- 5J991/5J992 Manila-General Santos-Manila
- 5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 629/5J630 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila
- 5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
- 5J395/5J396 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila
"We will continue to exhaust all means to inform passengers as early as possible on any flight schedule changes, through the email addresses and mobile numbers provided upon booking," Cebu Pacific said.
Affected passengers can go to the Manage Booking section of the Cebu Pacific website and choose from any of these options:
- rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date, free of charge
- reroute to or from alternate airports for travel within 30 days, subject to availability of seats
- get a full refund
- place the full cost of the ticket in a travel fund
Affected passengers will also be given one round-trip travel voucher which they can use for future flights.
"Cebu Pacific is working with the airport authorities, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders to make things better for our passengers," the airline said. – Rappler.com
