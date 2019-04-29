Operational woes continue to hound Cebu Pacific. More flight cancellations are set for May 2019.

Published 9:50 PM, April 29, 2019

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific announced the cancellations of dozens of flights originally scheduled in May 2019, again citing "an unprecedented level of disruption" to its operations.

"As part of the ongoing effort to improve on-time performance and reduce inconvenience to our passengers, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo will be canceling 58 round-trip flights until May 10, 2019," the airline said in an advisory on Monday, April 29.

"To create space in our schedule for operational recovery, minimize rolling delays, and give passengers the chance to make alternate travel plans, we have to temporarily reduce the number of our flights given the current operating conditions, particularly in our Manila hub."

Below are the canceled flights.

May 1 (Wednesday)

5J551/5J552 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J623/5J624 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J983 Manila-Davao

5J639/5J640 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J504/5J505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

May 2 (Thursday)

5J473/5J474 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J569/5J570 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J983/5J984 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J455/5J456 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J891/5J892 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

May 3 (Friday)

DG6503/DG6504 Manila-Cebu-Manila

DG6241/DG6242 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

DG6663/DG6664 Cebu-Zamboanga-Cebu

DG6987-DG6988 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga

5J984 Davao-Manila

5J 791/5J792 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 901/5J902 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

5J 631/5J632 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 579/5J580 Manila-Cebu-Manila

May 4 (Saturday)

DG6509/DG6510 Manila-Cebu-Manila

DG6462/DG6463 Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu

DG6515/DG6516 Cebu-Dumaguete-Cebu

DG6241/DG6242 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila

5J 791/5J792 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 621/5J622 Manila-Bohol (Tagbilaran)-Manila

5J 327/5J328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5j 861/5J862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

May 5 (Sunday)

5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 621/5J622 Manila-Bohol (Tagbilaran)-Manila

5J 327/5J328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

May 6 (Monday)

5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 629/5J630 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J375/5J376 Manila-Roxas-Manila

5J377/5J378 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

May 7 (Tuesday)

5J 781/5J782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

5J504/5J505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

5J471/5J472 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J461/5J462 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

May 8 (Wednesday)

5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J463/5J464 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

5J395/5J396 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

5J579/5J580 Manila-Cebu-Manila

May 9 (Thursday)

5J991/5J992 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J635/5J636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 857/5J858 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 327/5J328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J981/5J982 Manila-Davao-Manila

May 10 (Friday)

5J991/5J992 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 859/5J860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 629/5J630 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J389/5J390 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

5J395/5J396 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

"We will continue to exhaust all means to inform passengers as early as possible on any flight schedule changes, through the email addresses and mobile numbers provided upon booking," Cebu Pacific said.

Affected passengers can go to the Manage Booking section of the Cebu Pacific website and choose from any of these options:

rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date, free of charge

reroute to or from alternate airports for travel within 30 days, subject to availability of seats

get a full refund

place the full cost of the ticket in a travel fund

Affected passengers will also be given one round-trip travel voucher which they can use for future flights.

"Cebu Pacific is working with the airport authorities, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders to make things better for our passengers," the airline said. – Rappler.com