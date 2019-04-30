Federal Land says this technology would provide an 'extra safeguard' for The Seasons Residences, which will rise in Bonifacio Global City

Published 4:15 PM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Federal Land Incorporated highlighted the use of Nippon Steel Engineering Group's technology to absorb earthquake shocks in its new residential project in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The technology, called a viscoelastic coupler damping (VCD) system, controls earthquake vibrations by absorbing the energy generated from seismic activity, ensuring occupant comfort. It also helps buildings withstand strong winds.

Federal Land executive vice president for business management Catherine Ko told Rappler last Saturday, April 27, that their decision to use VCD adds value to their new development, The Seasons Residences. The first tower is expected to open by 2023.

"We didn't have to do this, but we wanted that extra safeguard," she said.

"Because we work with our Japanese partners and everybody knows that Japanese technology protects people [and] their buildings against natural disasters...we want to bring that to the Philippines through our building as well."

Nippon Steel's product does not require maintenance or ventilation.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake recently hit Luzon, where a number of structures collapsed or sustained significant damage.

Ko, in a briefing on Saturday, declined to give the cost of the VCD system, only saying that they have spent "way beyond what other developers would invest in a project like this."

The Seasons Residences is part of the P20-billion Sunshine Fort Landmark project, which is in partnership with Nomura Real Estate Development Company Ltd and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd, which also make use of VCD technology.

Prior to this new project, the real estate arm of GT Capital Holdings Incorporated also used VCD for its Grand Hyatt Manila hotel.

Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd managing director Raul Manlapig said, however, that while VCDs help lessen dizziness especially in high-rise establishments, the technology is not really necessary for all buildings.

"You can design a building without [a] damping [system]. It has been done in the past so it's not really a requirement, but it's an innovation you can bring in," he said.

Nippon Steel subsidiary PNS Advanced Steel Technology Incorporated general manager Keisuke Sugihara also said that their VCD technology is used in over 300 buildings and projects worldwide such as in Taipei 101 and Tokyo Skytree. – Rappler.com