Certain areas in the cities of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Bacoor, and Imus are affected by Maynilad water interruptions. Check the schedules here.

Published 5:20 PM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Some customers of Maynilad Water Services will experience water interruptions until May 14 due to algal bloom in the Laguna Lake.

In an advisory on its Facebook page on Tuesday, April 30, Maynilad explained that warmer temperatures have been causing "unusual algae proliferation" in the lake since April 23.

"Excessive algae require additional cleaning and declogging of Maynilad's two Putatan water treatment facilities," said Maynilad.

"We have started implementing remedial measures to address the issues brought about by the current algal bloom. Unfortunately, we are still constrained to reduce the water production in our Putatan facilities."

Because of this, parts of Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, and Parañaque City, as well as some areas in Bacoor City and Imus City in the province of Cavite, will have low water pressure to no water supply until May 14, a Tuesday. The interruptions started as early as Monday, April 29.

Below are the water interruption schedules per area. Note that some barangays may be listed more than once. Maynilad did not give the specific portions of each barangay which are affected.

Las Piñas City

5 am to 1 am daily until May 14

Almanza Uno

BF International-CAA

Pamplona Dos

Pamplona Tres

Pamplona Uno

Pilar

Pulanglupa Dos

Talon Dos

Talon Kuatro

Talon Singko

Talon Tres

Talon Uno

3 am to 1 am daily until May 14

Almanza Dos (BF Almanza, TS Cruz Subdivision, Versailles)

Muntinlupa City

5 am to 8 pm daily until May 14

Alabang

Cupang

Sucat

5 am to 1 am daily until May 14

Alabang

Ayala Alabang

7 pm to 2 pm daily until May 14

Alabang

Bayanan

Poblacion

Putatan

Tunasan

3 am to 1 am daily until May 14

Poblacion

Tunasan

2 pm to 2 am daily until May 14

Sucat

Parañaque City

5 am to 1 am daily until May 14

BF Homes

5 am to 11 pm daily until May 14

BF Homes

San Antonio

2 pm to 2 am daily until May 14

BF Homes

Bacoor City, Cavite

9 am to 11 pm daily until May 14

Molino III to IV

5 am to 1 am daily until May 14

Molino II

Molino III

Molino VII

Queens Row Central

Queens Row East

Queens Row West

San Nicolas III

Imus City, Cavite

11 am to 11 pm daily until May 14

Anabu I-A to I-F

Bayan Luma I to IX

Bucandala I to V

Carsadang Bago I to II

Malagasang I-A to I-D

Malagasang I-G

Malagasang II-C to II-G

Poblacion I-A to I-C

Poblacion II-A

Poblacion III-A t o III-B

Poblacion IV-A to IV-D

Tanzang Luma I to VI

Toclong I-A to I-C

9 am to 11 pm daily until May 14

Pasong Buaya II

7 am to 5 am daily until May 14

Anabu I-C to I-F

Anabu II-A to II-F

Malagasang I-D to I-G

Malagasang II-A to II-G

– Rappler.com