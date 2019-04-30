Maynilad water interruptions to last until May 14
MANILA, Philippines – Some customers of Maynilad Water Services will experience water interruptions until May 14 due to algal bloom in the Laguna Lake.
In an advisory on its Facebook page on Tuesday, April 30, Maynilad explained that warmer temperatures have been causing "unusual algae proliferation" in the lake since April 23.
"Excessive algae require additional cleaning and declogging of Maynilad's two Putatan water treatment facilities," said Maynilad.
"We have started implementing remedial measures to address the issues brought about by the current algal bloom. Unfortunately, we are still constrained to reduce the water production in our Putatan facilities."
Because of this, parts of Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, and Parañaque City, as well as some areas in Bacoor City and Imus City in the province of Cavite, will have low water pressure to no water supply until May 14, a Tuesday. The interruptions started as early as Monday, April 29.
Below are the water interruption schedules per area. Note that some barangays may be listed more than once. Maynilad did not give the specific portions of each barangay which are affected.
Las Piñas City
5 am to 1 am daily until May 14
- Almanza Uno
- BF International-CAA
- Pamplona Dos
- Pamplona Tres
- Pamplona Uno
- Pilar
- Pulanglupa Dos
- Talon Dos
- Talon Kuatro
- Talon Singko
- Talon Tres
- Talon Uno
3 am to 1 am daily until May 14
- Almanza Dos (BF Almanza, TS Cruz Subdivision, Versailles)
Muntinlupa City
5 am to 8 pm daily until May 14
- Alabang
- Cupang
- Sucat
5 am to 1 am daily until May 14
- Alabang
- Ayala Alabang
7 pm to 2 pm daily until May 14
- Alabang
- Bayanan
- Poblacion
- Putatan
- Tunasan
3 am to 1 am daily until May 14
- Poblacion
- Tunasan
2 pm to 2 am daily until May 14
- Sucat
Parañaque City
5 am to 1 am daily until May 14
- BF Homes
5 am to 11 pm daily until May 14
- BF Homes
- San Antonio
2 pm to 2 am daily until May 14
- BF Homes
Bacoor City, Cavite
9 am to 11 pm daily until May 14
- Molino III to IV
5 am to 1 am daily until May 14
- Molino II
- Molino III
- Molino VII
- Queens Row Central
- Queens Row East
- Queens Row West
- San Nicolas III
Imus City, Cavite
11 am to 11 pm daily until May 14
- Anabu I-A to I-F
- Bayan Luma I to IX
- Bucandala I to V
- Carsadang Bago I to II
- Malagasang I-A to I-D
- Malagasang I-G
- Malagasang II-C to II-G
- Poblacion I-A to I-C
- Poblacion II-A
- Poblacion III-A to III-B
- Poblacion IV-A to IV-D
- Tanzang Luma I to VI
- Toclong I-A to I-C
9 am to 11 pm daily until May 14
- Pasong Buaya II
7 am to 5 am daily until May 14
- Anabu I-C to I-F
- Anabu II-A to II-F
- Malagasang I-D to I-G
- Malagasang II-A to II-G
– Rappler.com
