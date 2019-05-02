Agiculture Secretary Manny Piñol discusses the possibility with Chinese Consul General Li Lin as China continues to deal with its African swine fever crisis

Published 12:30 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is looking into pork exports to China whose hog industry continues to reel from an African swine fever (ASF) crisis.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol made the statement on Thursday, May 2, two days after he met with Chinese Consul General Li Lin to discuss the matter.

"We are looking at the possibility of exporting pork from the Philippines to China kasi talagang bugbog ang China hog industry ngayon (because the China hog industry is reeling)," Piñol said. (READ: Disease-free Mindanao hog industry eyes bigger export market)

He noted that millions of hogs, "including their breeders, the sows," had been culled in China as part of efforts to control the diease.

"So kapag ginawa mo 'yan (If you do that), it will take years [for the industry] to recover," Piñol said.

The agriculture chief also addressed concerns of the local hog industry over the alleged hog overimportation in the country amid the ASF threat, which can threaten the Philippines' status as ASF-free.

He that the government could not totally restrict livestock importation since this involved "a deregulated commodity." (READ: Philippine pork safe, not affected by African swine fever – hog producers)

Piñol said that the DA was strictly enforcing its pork import ban, adding he had explained to governments of affected countries that the Phiippines has to protect its hog industry as thousands of families depend on it.

He also pointed to improved local feed grains production, such as sorghum, to ease the production costs for livestock in the country.

"That's why we looking at this problem not from a position where we offer temporary solutions but from institutionalized solutions," he added. – Rappler.com