Published 9:03 AM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation in April slowed down further to 3%, comfortably within target, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Tuesday, May 7.

The latest figure is within the projected range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which is at 2.7% to 3.5%, and in consensus with analysts' projections.

The BSP earlier said the figure was likely pushed up by higher electricity rates and domestic oil prices.

But the central bank said lower rice prices and the strengthening of the peso offset the uptick.

With inflation easing to below the lower end of the BSP's 2% to 4% goal for 2019, analysts are looking at whether the central bank will start cutting either the benchmark interest rate or the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) or both.

Out of 12 economists polled by Reuters, 8 predicted that the BSP would deliver a quarter-point reduction in the benchmark interest rate.

Meanwhile, 4 out of the 8 said the rate cut would likely be accompanied by a 100-basis-point reduction in the RRR.

The RRR is the amount of cash banks need to hold as reserves. Easing that amount causes more liquidity in the economy.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said cuts are "inevitable" as inflation slows down.

The central bank's Monetary Board will convene this week to tackle the matter. – Rappler.com