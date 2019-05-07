The first 5 stations of the LRT1 Cavite extension are expected to begin operations by the 4th quarter of 2021

Published 12:50 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The construction of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) Cavite extension is "full steam ahead," said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday, May 7.

The 11.7-kilometer railway extension project started construction in April. A ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the construction.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Cavite extension was actually held back in May 2017. But the project faced right-of-way issues, delaying construction several times.

In a statement on Monday, May 6, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said they have since relocated informal settlers, addressed issues with utilities, and cleared the construction yard.

The right-of-way acquisition is about 90% completed too, the DOTr said.

Partial operations for the first 5 stations – Redemptorist, MIA, Asiaworld, Ninoy Aquino, and Dr Santos – should start by the 4th quarter of 2021.

The Cavite extension will be connected to the existing system immediately south of the Baclaran Station, and run all the way to Niog, Cavite.

It is expected to cut travel time from Manila to Cavite to 25 minutes from over an hour, and would expand the current LRT1 capacity from 300,000 to 800,000 by the time it is completed.

Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) took over the operations, maintenance, and extension of the LRT1 in September 2015, after bagging the P64.9-billion ($1.25-billion) LRT1 Cavite extension deal. (WATCH: Engineers racing to fix LRT1)

LRMC is a consortium of Ayala Corporation, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, and the Macquarie Group. – Rappler.com

P52 = $1