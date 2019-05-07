Mall schedules on Philippine election day, May 13
This page will be updated as more advisories come in.
MANILA, Philippines – Some malls in the country adjusted their operating hours for Monday, May 13, as millions of Filipinos will vote in the 2019 midterm elections.
Check the schedules below.
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
- Eastwood City, Quezon City - 11 am-10 pm
- Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila - 12 pm-10 pm
- Uptown Bonifacio, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City - 10 am-10 pm
- Forbes Town, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City - 11 am-11 pm
- Venice Grand Canal, McKinley Hill, Taguig City - 11 am-11 pm
- Three Central, Makati City - 10 am-9 pm
- San Lorenzo Place Mall, Makati City - 10 am-8 pm
- Paseo Center, Makati City - 10 am-9 pm
- Newport Mall, Resorts World Manila, Pasay City - 12 pm-12 am
- The Village Square Alabang, Las Piñas City - 12 pm-9 pm
- Southwoods Mall, Biñan City, Laguna - 12 pm-9 pm
- Festive Walk, Iloilo City - 12 pm-10 pm
Fisher Mall
- Fisher Mall Quezon Avenue - 12 pm-10 pm
- Fisher Mall Malabon - 12 pm-10 pm
– Rappler.com
We mean business
We mean business in delivering to you the latest information about the economy. But as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Rappler aims to continue providing free and fearless journalism – without paywalls and editorially independent from outside interests.
However, we need your help. Reader support enables us to continue telling more stories.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.