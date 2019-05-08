Ayala Corporation's health unit will invest some P2 billion for a cancer specialty hospital in Metro Manila

Published 1:25 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Healthcare Holdings (AC Health) will build the first dedicated cancer specialty hospital in the Philippines, the company announced on Wednesday, May 8.

AC Health will be investing some P2 billion for the 100-bed facility to be located in Metro Manila.

The cancer hospital will have diagnostic equipment, chemotherapy facilities, linear accelerators for advanced radiation therapy, and operating rooms for specialist surgeons.

Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and chief operating officer of Ayala Corporation and chairman of AC Health, said the hospital will address the gaps in screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer in the country at affordable rates.

"Cancer is now the third leading cause of death in the Philippines, and unfortunately, we struggle with poor outcomes. A key pillar of our advocacy is screening and early detection so that we can diagnose patients earlier, and provide them with more affordable high-quality cancer care," Zobel de Ayala said.

AC Health president and chief executive officer Paolo Borromeo said the facility will have leading international cancer care providers.

"I think having a specialized cancer hospital in the Philippines is long overdue, and our goal is to redefine cancer care by serving a broader segment of Filipinos, while providing quality of care that matches global standards," he said.

Borromeo added that they plan to offer cancer screening services of AC Health's retail clinic chain, FamilyDoc.

Cancer is the third leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the country after heart and vascular system diseases, based on Department of Health data.

According to the University of the Philippines' Institute of Human Genetics, 189 out of every 100,000 Filipinos are afflicted with cancer, while 4 Filipinos die of cancer every hour or 96 cancer patients every day.

AC Health's announcement comes after the recent passage of Republic Act No. 11215 or the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, which allows for the creation of cancer specialty hospitals and clinics by the private sector.

AC Health's portfolio also includes Generika Drugstore and health technology solutions. – Rappler.com