Rappler Talk: JC Punongbayan on PH economy and 2019 elections
Bookmark this page to watch the interview live at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, May 8
MANILA, Philippines – Candidates are working double time, trying to cover as much ground as they can to campaign and woo the voting public.
But are they talking about the economy?
The Philippines' growth story is looking good based on the numbers, yet the poorest households complain of not feeling the trickle effect. (READ: [ANALYSIS] 6 economic issues senatorial bets ought to be talking about)
While candidates promise policies regarding poverty reduction and job-generating measures, are their proposals feasible? Or will these promises cause even more problems?
Worse, some candidates might just sing and dance their way to Congress.
Rappler sits down with economist and columnist JC Punongbayan to discuss which economic issues should be prioritized by candidates and if their proposals are sound or not. Tune in on Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com
We mean business
We mean business in delivering to you the latest information about the economy. But as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Rappler aims to continue providing free and fearless journalism – without paywalls and editorially independent from outside interests.
However, we need your help. Reader support enables us to continue telling more stories.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.