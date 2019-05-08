Tune in on Wednesday, May 8, as Rappler sits down with economist and columnist JC Punongbayan to discuss the Philippines' economic issues and how candidates are proposing to fix these problems

Published 4:00 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Candidates are working double time, trying to cover as much ground as they can to campaign and woo the voting public.

But are they talking about the economy?

The Philippines' growth story is looking good based on the numbers, yet the poorest households complain of not feeling the trickle effect. (READ: [ANALYSIS] 6 economic issues senatorial bets ought to be talking about)

While candidates promise policies regarding poverty reduction and job-generating measures, are their proposals feasible? Or will these promises cause even more problems?

Worse, some candidates might just sing and dance their way to Congress.

Rappler sits down with economist and columnist JC Punongbayan to discuss which economic issues should be prioritized by candidates and if their proposals are sound or not. Tune in on Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com