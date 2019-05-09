Philippine GDP growth slows down to 5.6% in Q1 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the 1st quarter of 2019 grew at a slower pace at 5.6%, said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday, May 9.
The 1st quarter growth was lower than the revised 6.3% registered during the 4th quarter of 2018.
Economic growth from January to March was also below the government's target of 6% to 7% for the year.
The GDP is an economic indicator which accounts for all the finished goods and services produced within the country in a specific period. (READ: The Philippine economy's health under Duterte)
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III previously said the government was unable to spend over P700 million each day that the country operated under a reenacted budget. From January to March alone, Dominguez estimated that the government was unable to spend around P47 billion for projects.
The budget delay, along with weather disturbances and the trade war between the United States and China, also prompted multilateral lenders like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to trim projections for the entire year.
President Rodrigo Duterte was only able to sign the P3.757-trillion budget last April 15. – Rappler.com
