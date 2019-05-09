The Philippines sees slower growth in the 1st quarter of 2019, as the government's infrastructure projects hit pause due to the delayed national budget approval

Published 10:03 AM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the 1st quarter of 2019 grew at a slower pace at 5.6%, said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday, May 9.

The 1st quarter growth was lower than the revised 6.3% registered during the 4th quarter of 2018.

Economic growth from January to March was also below the government's target of 6% to 7% for the year.

The GDP is an economic indicator which accounts for all the finished goods and services produced within the country in a specific period. (READ: The Philippine economy's health under Duterte)