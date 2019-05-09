The renovated terminal of the Ormoc Airport in Leyte can accommodate more passengers, as well as larger aircraft

Published 6:40 PM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Transportation officials inspected the rehabilitated passenger terminal building of the Ormoc Airport in Leyte, which was damaged by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013.

The P34-million rehabilitation project included the renovation of the terminal building, particularly its damaged roof, as well as the construction of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines administration building.

The terminal improvements started in February 2018 and were completed end of May last year. The airport's total area expanded from 150 square meters (sqm) to 1,350 sqm.

The airport's runway is being improved as well.

So far, the ongoing P82-million asphalt overlay and strip grade correction project is 60% completed.

The P55-million runway widening project, meanwhile, is targeted to be done by 2020.

The renovated terminal can accommodate more passengers, as well as larger aircraft.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, and other transportation officials inspected the improved passenger terminal building.

In 2018, the Ormoc Airport catered to over 1,200 passengers and accommodated more than 80,000 aircraft operations. – Aika Rey/Rappler.com