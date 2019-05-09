The Department of Trade and Industry conducts a surprise inspection of China Food City and finds that the stalls there lack proper permits

Published 9:00 PM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recommended that the Las Piñas government suspend the operations of a food park in the city which allegedly only catered to Chinese nationals.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez conducted a surprise inspection of China Food City on Thursday, May 9.

While Lopez found no discrimination "since there were Filipino customers" during his visit, the DTI said the stalls in the food park do not have the proper permits.

Lopez asked the local officials of Las Piñas City to evaluate China Food City's business permit and check if it also covers the 30 stalls there. This would mean that they should have a common receipt.

The concessionaires, however, had different receipts which were written in Chinese characters. The DTI said this indicates they do not have the proper individual business permits and official receipts from the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

This is aside from the lack of proper sanitation permits as well as a proper waste disposal and waste treatment facility. The DTI found that food wastes were dumped in canals and a nearby creek.

The DTI also said 5 foreign-looking workers were spotted leaving the food park upon their arrival, "which suggested that they didn't have the proper workers' permits." (READ: Duterte does not favor deporting illegal Chinese workers) – Rappler.com