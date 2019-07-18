Some 433 farmers were affected by rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon (Danas), says the Department of Agriculture

Published 8:15 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon (Danas) destroyed 664 hectares of rice fields in Negros Occidental valued at P4.15 million.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 18, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center of the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the affected rice fields are in the municipalities of Valladolid and San Enrique.

Some 433 farmers in the two municipalities have been affected as of 11 am on Thursday.

The DA's Western Visayas field office is still assessing and validating the extent of damage in Negros Occidental.

The southwest monsoon is expected to weaken in the coming days, as Falcon already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 2 pm on Thursday. – Rappler.com