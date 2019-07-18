Monsoon rain destroys P4.15 million worth of rice in Negros Occidental
MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Falcon (Danas) destroyed 664 hectares of rice fields in Negros Occidental valued at P4.15 million.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 18, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center of the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the affected rice fields are in the municipalities of Valladolid and San Enrique.
Some 433 farmers in the two municipalities have been affected as of 11 am on Thursday.
The DA's Western Visayas field office is still assessing and validating the extent of damage in Negros Occidental.
The southwest monsoon is expected to weaken in the coming days, as Falcon already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 2 pm on Thursday. – Rappler.com
