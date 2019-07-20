Manila Mayor Isko Moreno creates the Business One-Stop Shop or BOSS to speed up the processing of business permits

Published 3:28 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Starting July 22, business permits in Manila will be processed within a day through a one-stop shop at City Hall.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has signed Executive Order No. 8 which established the Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) to reduce the processing time for business permits, according to a press statement from his office.

BOSS aims to complete business permit applications within a day in just 3 steps. Prior to EO 8, the processing of applications took 8 days to as long as one month as it involved 11 steps.

Moreno said that the one-stop shop is in line with Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act.

"Dati, maghihintay ka pa nang pagkatagal-tagal bago makuha ang permit. Minsan, mga 8 araw o humigit pa. Ngayon, isang araw na lang makukuha mo na ang permit 'nyo," Moreno said.

(In the past, you'd have to wait for a long time before you get your permit. Sometimes it took 8 days or longer. Now, you will receive your permit in a day.)

Under the EO, the one-stop shop will be the common location to submit application papers, receive payments, and issue licenes, clearances, permits, and authorizations needed for a business.

"Towards this end, evaluation and improvement of transaction systems and procedures shall be made to conform with the new streamlined system," Moreno said.

Apart from business processing, the city's treasury, planning, engineering, health department, fire, and data processing offices, among others, will be included in the one-stop shop. – Rappler.com