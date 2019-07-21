French wine production hit by heatwave
PARIS, France – Wine production in France this year will be down by between 6% and 13% over 2018, notably because of the ongoing heatwave, the agriculture ministry said Saturday, July 20.
France, one of the world's top wine producers and exporters, was hit hard by poor weather conditions, including a heatwave at the end of June.
That and other factors meant that production should be between 42.8 and 46.4 million hectoliters – the lowest figures in the last 5 years, said the ministry, based on estimates drawn up on July 12.
Unfavorable weather conditions hit the flowering of the vine, particularly in the western wine regions of France, such as Val de Loire, Charente, Bordelais – the wines of the southwest.
In southern France, the heatwave broke records, with temperatures in some places as high as 46°C (115°F).
The heat damage meant lost production in 3 regions: the Gard, Herault, and Var, the ministry added.
Hailstorms also affected some vines but they did less damage nationally.
Another heatwave has been forecast for most of France in the coming week.
France, along with Spain and Italy, is one of the world's top 3 wine producers and exporters, according to industry figures released last week. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.